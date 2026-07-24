بعد موافقة مجلس الوزراء على نظام التعليم العام، وضع النظام إطاراً متكاملاً لاكتشاف حالات اضطراب النمو والسلوك مبكراً، ودمج الطلاب ذوي الإعاقة، ورعاية الموهوبين، إلى جانب إتاحة تسريع انتقال الطلاب المتفوقين إلى مراحل تعليمية أعلى وفق معايير وتقويم شامل.

وألزم النظام وزارة التعليم، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، باستحداث برامج للكشف المبكر عن حالات الاضطراب في النمو أو السلوك، واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لكل حالة، بما يراعي حاجات الطالب الصحية والاجتماعية والتعليمية، وفق ما نصت عليه المادة الـ19.

وفي مجال تعليم ذوي الإعاقة، أوجب النظام اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لدمجهم في المؤسسات التعليمية، وتوفير الوسائل التعليمية المناسبة والتقنيات المساعدة والتكيّفية، مع تقويمهم بأساليب تراعي خصائصهم وحاجاتهم وقدراتهم.

أما الطلاب الذين يتعذر دمجهم، فألزمت المادة الـ21 الوزارة بتوفير برامج ومراكز تعليمية متخصصة لهم، وتطوير برامج رقمية وعن بُعد، بما يضمن استمرار تعليمهم في الظروف المختلفة وعدم انقطاعهم عن الدراسة.

وفتح النظام مسارات أوسع لرعاية الموهوبين، من خلال إعداد برامج للتعرف عليهم وتطوير قدراتهم، وإنشاء فصول أو مدارس خاصة ومراكز تعليمية وعلمية إثرائية، إلى جانب تدريب المعلمين وتعزيز الشراكات مع الجامعات ومراكز الأبحاث.

كما منح وزارة التعليم صلاحية وضع ضوابط لتسريع انتقال الطلاب المتفوقين من مرحلة تعليمية إلى مرحلة أعلى، شريطة وضع معايير واضحة لاختيار المؤهلين، وإخضاعهم لإجراءات تقويم شاملة، وتدريب المعلمين، والتنسيق مع أولياء الأمور؛ بما يضمن استمرار تفوق الطالب وقدرته على التكيف مع متطلبات المرحلة الجديدة.

وبذلك، ينقل النظام التعامل مع الفروق الفردية بين الطلاب من المبادرات المحدودة إلى التزام نظامي يبدأ بالاكتشاف المبكر، ويمتد إلى الدمج والرعاية المتخصصة والتسريع الدراسي.