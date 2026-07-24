بعد موافقة مجلس الوزراء على نظام التعليم العام، وضع النظام إطاراً متكاملاً لاكتشاف حالات اضطراب النمو والسلوك مبكراً، ودمج الطلاب ذوي الإعاقة، ورعاية الموهوبين، إلى جانب إتاحة تسريع انتقال الطلاب المتفوقين إلى مراحل تعليمية أعلى وفق معايير وتقويم شامل.
وألزم النظام وزارة التعليم، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، باستحداث برامج للكشف المبكر عن حالات الاضطراب في النمو أو السلوك، واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لكل حالة، بما يراعي حاجات الطالب الصحية والاجتماعية والتعليمية، وفق ما نصت عليه المادة الـ19.
وفي مجال تعليم ذوي الإعاقة، أوجب النظام اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لدمجهم في المؤسسات التعليمية، وتوفير الوسائل التعليمية المناسبة والتقنيات المساعدة والتكيّفية، مع تقويمهم بأساليب تراعي خصائصهم وحاجاتهم وقدراتهم.
أما الطلاب الذين يتعذر دمجهم، فألزمت المادة الـ21 الوزارة بتوفير برامج ومراكز تعليمية متخصصة لهم، وتطوير برامج رقمية وعن بُعد، بما يضمن استمرار تعليمهم في الظروف المختلفة وعدم انقطاعهم عن الدراسة.
وفتح النظام مسارات أوسع لرعاية الموهوبين، من خلال إعداد برامج للتعرف عليهم وتطوير قدراتهم، وإنشاء فصول أو مدارس خاصة ومراكز تعليمية وعلمية إثرائية، إلى جانب تدريب المعلمين وتعزيز الشراكات مع الجامعات ومراكز الأبحاث.
كما منح وزارة التعليم صلاحية وضع ضوابط لتسريع انتقال الطلاب المتفوقين من مرحلة تعليمية إلى مرحلة أعلى، شريطة وضع معايير واضحة لاختيار المؤهلين، وإخضاعهم لإجراءات تقويم شاملة، وتدريب المعلمين، والتنسيق مع أولياء الأمور؛ بما يضمن استمرار تفوق الطالب وقدرته على التكيف مع متطلبات المرحلة الجديدة.
وبذلك، ينقل النظام التعامل مع الفروق الفردية بين الطلاب من المبادرات المحدودة إلى التزام نظامي يبدأ بالاكتشاف المبكر، ويمتد إلى الدمج والرعاية المتخصصة والتسريع الدراسي.
After the Cabinet's approval of the general education system, the system established a comprehensive framework for the early detection of developmental and behavioral disorders, the integration of students with disabilities, and the care of gifted students, in addition to facilitating the acceleration of outstanding students to higher educational stages according to comprehensive standards and assessments.
The system mandated the Ministry of Education, in coordination with relevant authorities, to develop programs for the early detection of cases of developmental or behavioral disorders, and to take the necessary actions for each case, considering the student's health, social, and educational needs, as stipulated in Article 19.
In the field of educating students with disabilities, the system required the necessary measures to integrate them into educational institutions, and to provide appropriate educational means and assistive and adaptive technologies, while assessing them using methods that consider their characteristics, needs, and abilities.
As for students who cannot be integrated, Article 21 obligated the ministry to provide specialized educational programs and centers for them, and to develop digital and remote programs, ensuring the continuity of their education under various circumstances and preventing them from dropping out of school.
The system also opened wider pathways for the care of gifted students by preparing programs to identify them and develop their abilities, establishing special classes or schools and enrichment educational and scientific centers, in addition to training teachers and enhancing partnerships with universities and research centers.
It also granted the Ministry of Education the authority to set regulations for accelerating the transition of outstanding students from one educational stage to a higher one, provided that clear criteria are established for selecting the qualified, subjecting them to comprehensive assessment procedures, training teachers, and coordinating with parents; ensuring the continuity of the student's excellence and their ability to adapt to the requirements of the new stage.
Thus, the system shifts the approach to individual differences among students from limited initiatives to a systematic commitment that begins with early detection and extends to integration, specialized care, and academic acceleration.