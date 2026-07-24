After the Cabinet's approval of the general education system, the system established a comprehensive framework for the early detection of developmental and behavioral disorders, the integration of students with disabilities, and the care of gifted students, in addition to facilitating the acceleration of outstanding students to higher educational stages according to comprehensive standards and assessments.

The system mandated the Ministry of Education, in coordination with relevant authorities, to develop programs for the early detection of cases of developmental or behavioral disorders, and to take the necessary actions for each case, considering the student's health, social, and educational needs, as stipulated in Article 19.

In the field of educating students with disabilities, the system required the necessary measures to integrate them into educational institutions, and to provide appropriate educational means and assistive and adaptive technologies, while assessing them using methods that consider their characteristics, needs, and abilities.

As for students who cannot be integrated, Article 21 obligated the ministry to provide specialized educational programs and centers for them, and to develop digital and remote programs, ensuring the continuity of their education under various circumstances and preventing them from dropping out of school.

The system also opened wider pathways for the care of gifted students by preparing programs to identify them and develop their abilities, establishing special classes or schools and enrichment educational and scientific centers, in addition to training teachers and enhancing partnerships with universities and research centers.

It also granted the Ministry of Education the authority to set regulations for accelerating the transition of outstanding students from one educational stage to a higher one, provided that clear criteria are established for selecting the qualified, subjecting them to comprehensive assessment procedures, training teachers, and coordinating with parents; ensuring the continuity of the student's excellence and their ability to adapt to the requirements of the new stage.

Thus, the system shifts the approach to individual differences among students from limited initiatives to a systematic commitment that begins with early detection and extends to integration, specialized care, and academic acceleration.