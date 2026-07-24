بعد موافقة مجلس الوزراء على نظام التعليم العام، أنشأ النظام مجلس شؤون التعليم العام برئاسة وزير التعليم، ليكون الجهة العليا المختصة برسم سياسات التعليم العام، وإقرار ضوابطه التنظيمية، ورفع التقويم الدراسي إلى مجلس الوزراء تمهيداً لاعتماده.
ويتكون المجلس من وزير التعليم رئيساً، وعضوية نواب وزراء الاقتصاد والتخطيط، والموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والمالية، والثقافة، والرياضة، والاستثمار، والصحة، إضافة إلى رئيس هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، وأربعة مختصين في التعليم، بينهم ممثلان عن القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي.
ومنح النظام المجلس صلاحيات واسعة تشمل إقرار الخطط والسياسات والإستراتيجيات الخاصة بالتعليم العام، وتحديد سن القبول في المدارس، واقتراح تعديل سنوات التعليم الإلزامي، واعتماد ضوابط التعاقد مع المعلمين، وتنظيم المؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة والافتراضية والمراكز التعليمية المتخصصة.
كما أسند إليه اعتماد القواعد المنظمة لتأهيل المعلمين لتدريس مقررات خارج تخصصاتهم، على أن تتضمن تلك القواعد المتطلبات المهنية والمزايا المالية، إلى جانب رفع التقويم الدراسي إلى مجلس الوزراء والتوصية باعتماده.
ونظم النظام آلية عمل المجلس، إذ يعقد اجتماعاته مرة واحدة على الأقل كل 90 يوماً، ويجوز له عقد الاجتماعات والتصويت عن بُعد، أو إصدار قراراته بالتمرير على الأعضاء وفق الضوابط المنظمة لعمله.
ويعد إنشاء مجلس شؤون التعليم العام أحد أبرز التحولات التنظيمية في النظام الجديد، إذ يجمع في عضويته الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، إلى جانب ممثلين عن القطاع الخاص وغير الربحي، بما يعزز تكامل صناعة القرار التعليمي، ويربط سياسات التعليم العام بالحاجات التنموية والاقتصادية للمملكة.
After the Cabinet's approval of the general education system, the system established the Council for General Education Affairs, headed by the Minister of Education, to be the highest authority responsible for formulating general education policies, approving its regulatory controls, and submitting the academic calendar to the Cabinet for approval.
The council consists of the Minister of Education as the chair, and includes the Deputy Ministers of Economy and Planning, Human Resources and Social Development, Finance, Culture, Sports, Investment, and Health, in addition to the head of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, and four education specialists, including two representatives from the private and non-profit sectors.
The system granted the council extensive powers, including the approval of plans, policies, and strategies related to general education, determining the age for school admission, proposing amendments to the years of compulsory education, approving the regulations for contracting with teachers, and organizing private and virtual educational institutions and specialized educational centers.
It also assigned to it the approval of the regulations governing the qualification of teachers to teach subjects outside their specialties, provided that these regulations include professional requirements and financial benefits, in addition to submitting the academic calendar to the Cabinet and recommending its approval.
The system organized the council's working mechanism, as it holds meetings at least once every 90 days, and it may hold meetings and vote remotely, or issue its decisions by circulation among the members according to the regulations governing its work.
The establishment of the Council for General Education Affairs is considered one of the most prominent organizational transformations in the new system, as it brings together relevant government entities, along with representatives from the private and non-profit sectors, enhancing the integration of educational decision-making and linking general education policies to the developmental and economic needs of the Kingdom.