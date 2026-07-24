بعد موافقة مجلس الوزراء على نظام التعليم العام، أنشأ النظام مجلس شؤون التعليم العام برئاسة وزير التعليم، ليكون الجهة العليا المختصة برسم سياسات التعليم العام، وإقرار ضوابطه التنظيمية، ورفع التقويم الدراسي إلى مجلس الوزراء تمهيداً لاعتماده.

ويتكون المجلس من وزير التعليم رئيساً، وعضوية نواب وزراء الاقتصاد والتخطيط، والموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والمالية، والثقافة، والرياضة، والاستثمار، والصحة، إضافة إلى رئيس هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، وأربعة مختصين في التعليم، بينهم ممثلان عن القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي.

ومنح النظام المجلس صلاحيات واسعة تشمل إقرار الخطط والسياسات والإستراتيجيات الخاصة بالتعليم العام، وتحديد سن القبول في المدارس، واقتراح تعديل سنوات التعليم الإلزامي، واعتماد ضوابط التعاقد مع المعلمين، وتنظيم المؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة والافتراضية والمراكز التعليمية المتخصصة.

كما أسند إليه اعتماد القواعد المنظمة لتأهيل المعلمين لتدريس مقررات خارج تخصصاتهم، على أن تتضمن تلك القواعد المتطلبات المهنية والمزايا المالية، إلى جانب رفع التقويم الدراسي إلى مجلس الوزراء والتوصية باعتماده.

ونظم النظام آلية عمل المجلس، إذ يعقد اجتماعاته مرة واحدة على الأقل كل 90 يوماً، ويجوز له عقد الاجتماعات والتصويت عن بُعد، أو إصدار قراراته بالتمرير على الأعضاء وفق الضوابط المنظمة لعمله.

ويعد إنشاء مجلس شؤون التعليم العام أحد أبرز التحولات التنظيمية في النظام الجديد، إذ يجمع في عضويته الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، إلى جانب ممثلين عن القطاع الخاص وغير الربحي، بما يعزز تكامل صناعة القرار التعليمي، ويربط سياسات التعليم العام بالحاجات التنموية والاقتصادية للمملكة.