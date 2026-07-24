After the Cabinet's approval of the general education system, the system established the Council for General Education Affairs, headed by the Minister of Education, to be the highest authority responsible for formulating general education policies, approving its regulatory controls, and submitting the academic calendar to the Cabinet for approval.

The council consists of the Minister of Education as the chair, and includes the Deputy Ministers of Economy and Planning, Human Resources and Social Development, Finance, Culture, Sports, Investment, and Health, in addition to the head of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, and four education specialists, including two representatives from the private and non-profit sectors.

The system granted the council extensive powers, including the approval of plans, policies, and strategies related to general education, determining the age for school admission, proposing amendments to the years of compulsory education, approving the regulations for contracting with teachers, and organizing private and virtual educational institutions and specialized educational centers.

It also assigned to it the approval of the regulations governing the qualification of teachers to teach subjects outside their specialties, provided that these regulations include professional requirements and financial benefits, in addition to submitting the academic calendar to the Cabinet and recommending its approval.

The system organized the council's working mechanism, as it holds meetings at least once every 90 days, and it may hold meetings and vote remotely, or issue its decisions by circulation among the members according to the regulations governing its work.

The establishment of the Council for General Education Affairs is considered one of the most prominent organizational transformations in the new system, as it brings together relevant government entities, along with representatives from the private and non-profit sectors, enhancing the integration of educational decision-making and linking general education policies to the developmental and economic needs of the Kingdom.