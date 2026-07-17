برعاية وزير التعليم يوسف البنيان، احتفت الكلية التقنية العالمية لعلوم الطيران بالرياض بتخريج دفعة العام التدريبي 2025/2026، البالغ عددها 1611 خريجًا وخريجة في تخصصات هندسة وصيانة الطائرات، بحضور قيادات عسكرية وتنفيذية وخبراء قطاع الطيران والصناعات المرتبطة بها.
وشهد الحفل تخريج أول دفعة نسائية في هندسة وصيانة الطائرات، وضمت 48 خريجة، في خطوة تعكس تنامي مشاركة المرأة السعودية في التخصصات التقنية المتقدمة، وتعزز حضورها في قطاع الطيران، وتمكين المرأة السعودية في المهن التقنية، وبناء مسارات مهنية مستدامة تدعم نمو قطاع الطيران.
Under the patronage of Minister of Education Youssef Al-Bunyan, the Global Technical College for Aviation Sciences in Riyadh celebrated the graduation of the 2025/2026 training year, with a total of 1,611 graduates in the fields of Aircraft Engineering and Maintenance, in the presence of military and executive leaders and experts from the aviation sector and related industries.
The ceremony witnessed the graduation of the first female cohort in Aircraft Engineering and Maintenance, which included 48 female graduates, in a step that reflects the growing participation of Saudi women in advanced technical fields, enhances their presence in the aviation sector, and empowers Saudi women in technical professions, building sustainable career paths that support the growth of the aviation sector.