برعاية وزير التعليم يوسف البنيان، احتفت الكلية التقنية العالمية لعلوم الطيران بالرياض بتخريج دفعة العام التدريبي 2025/2026، البالغ عددها 1611 خريجًا وخريجة في تخصصات هندسة وصيانة الطائرات، بحضور قيادات عسكرية وتنفيذية وخبراء قطاع الطيران والصناعات المرتبطة بها.

وشهد الحفل تخريج أول دفعة نسائية في هندسة وصيانة الطائرات، وضمت 48 خريجة، في خطوة تعكس تنامي مشاركة المرأة السعودية في التخصصات التقنية المتقدمة، وتعزز حضورها في قطاع الطيران، وتمكين المرأة السعودية في المهن التقنية، وبناء مسارات مهنية مستدامة تدعم نمو قطاع الطيران.