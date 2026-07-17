Under the patronage of Minister of Education Youssef Al-Bunyan, the Global Technical College for Aviation Sciences in Riyadh celebrated the graduation of the 2025/2026 training year, with a total of 1,611 graduates in the fields of Aircraft Engineering and Maintenance, in the presence of military and executive leaders and experts from the aviation sector and related industries.

The ceremony witnessed the graduation of the first female cohort in Aircraft Engineering and Maintenance, which included 48 female graduates, in a step that reflects the growing participation of Saudi women in advanced technical fields, enhances their presence in the aviation sector, and empowers Saudi women in technical professions, building sustainable career paths that support the growth of the aviation sector.