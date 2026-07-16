The special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Salman Center for Disability Research, Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, today signed a contract for the construction of the new center building in Riyadh with a specialized national company.

During the signing ceremony, he explained that the land grant on which the center will be established is provided by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which embodies the attention and generous support the center receives from him. He emphasized that the implementation of the project is an extension of the support that the leadership gives to scientific research and innovation, and the importance of employing knowledge and technology in developing solutions and improving the quality of life for people with disabilities; this enhances the center's position as a leading national entity in disability research and enables it to expand its scientific and knowledge impact, as the center's research support has exceeded 850 local and international studies and more than 700 specialized research groups, contributing to achieving the Kingdom's goals and its global leadership in the fields of research, development, and innovation.

The project, which is being implemented over an area of 6,000 square meters in the Al-Raed neighborhood of Riyadh, includes a building for the business center and its programs, and another investment building that supports the sustainability of the center's operations and programs, with one building rising 5 floors and the other 6 floors. It includes office spaces, specialized laboratories, and parking for 300 vehicles.

It also includes spaces prepared for partners and researchers, multi-purpose training halls designed to host scientific programs and events, and international scientific conferences organized by the center since 1992. Its design adheres to the highest standards of universal accessibility and energy efficiency, ensuring ease of use of the facilities for people with disabilities and the elderly, practically embodying the center's message and its human values.

The new headquarters represents the fruit of the integration of support and efforts from the center's founders and partners over the years, providing an institutional environment that supports the sustainability of these partnerships and opens broader horizons for launching quality initiatives and maximizing their scientific and community impact. It also embodies a practical translation of the center's slogan and message: "Knowledge that benefits people" and "Boldness towards the future," by incorporating multi-purpose spaces and expandable facilities into the project, keeping pace with the growth of the center's programs and future initiatives, and enhancing its readiness to accommodate the expansion of research and training activities.