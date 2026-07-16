وقع المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين رئيس مجلس أمناء مركز الملك سلمان لأبحاث الإعاقة الأمير سلطان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، عقد مشروع إنشاء المبنى الجديد للمركز بمدينة الرياض مع إحدى الشركات الوطنية المتخصصة.

وأوضح خلال مراسم التوقيع أن منحة الأرض التي سينشأ عليها المركز مقدمة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وهي تجسد ما يحظى به المركز من اهتمام ودعم كريم منه، مؤكداً أن تنفيذ المشروع يأتي امتداداً للدعم الذي توليه القيادة للبحث العلمي والابتكار، ولأهمية توظيف المعرفة والتقنية في تطوير الحلول وتحسين جودة حياة الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة؛ ما يعزز مكانة المركز بوصفه جهة وطنية رائدة في أبحاث الإعاقة، ويمكّنه من توسيع أثره العلمي والمعرفي، حيث تجاوز الدعم البحثي من المركز 850 بحثاً محلياً ودولياً، وأكثر من 700 مجموعة بحثية متخصصة، لتسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات المملكة وريادتها العالمية في مجالات البحث والتطوير والابتكار.

ويضم المشروع الذي ينفذ على مساحة 6000 متر مربع في حي الرائد بمدينة الرياض مبنى لمركز الأعمال وبرامجه، ومبنى آخر وقفاً استثمارياً يدعم استدامة أعمال المركز وبرامجه، يبلغ ارتفاع أحدهما 5 أدوار والآخر 6 أدوار، وتشتمل على مساحات مكتبية ومختبرات متخصصة، ومواقف للسيارات بسعة 300 مركبة.

كما يضم مساحات مهيأة للشركاء والباحثين، وقاعات تدريب متعددة الاستخدامات صُممت لاستضافة البرامج العلمية والفعاليات، والمؤتمرات العلمية الدولية التي ينظمها المركز منذ عام 1992، وجاء تصميمه مراعيًا تطبيق أعلى معايير الوصول الشامل وكفاءة الطاقة، بما يضمن سهولة استخدام المرافق للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وكبار السن، في تجسيد عملي لرسالة المركز وقيمه الإنسانية.

ويجسد المقر الجديد ثمرة لتكامل دعم وجهود مؤسسي المركز وشركائه على مدى سنوات، ويوفر بيئة مؤسسية تدعم استدامة هذه الشراكات، وتفتح آفاقاً أوسع لإطلاق المبادرات النوعية وتعظيم أثرها العلمي والمجتمعي، كما يجسد ترجمة عملية لشعار المركز ورسالته «علم ينفع الناس»، و«الجرأة نحو المستقبل»، من خلال تضمين المشروع مساحات متعددة الاستخدامات ومرافق قابلة للتوسع، بما يواكب نمو برامج المركز ومبادراته المستقبلية، ويعزز جاهزيته لاستيعاب التوسع في الأنشطة البحثية والتدريبية.