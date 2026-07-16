The head of the General Administration of Media and Institutional Communication and the security spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, led the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participating in the 17th Arab Conference of Heads of Security Media Agencies, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in the Republic of Tunisia from July 15 to 16, with the presence of representatives from the ministries of interior in Arab countries, the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, and the Arab States Broadcasting Union.

The conference aimed to review the experiences of Arab countries in security awareness and crime prevention, to raise awareness of the dangers of terrorism and to promote a culture of prevention, to utilize technology and artificial intelligence techniques in security media awareness, and to produce engaging and impactful digital media content that influences the knowledge and attitudes of the Arab audience.