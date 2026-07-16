استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في الرياض اليوم، وزير السلطة الشعبية للعلاقات الخارجية والتجارة الدولية بجمهورية فنزويلا البوليفارية فيلكس بلاسينسيا.

وخلال الاستقبال، هنّأ وزير الخارجية فليكس على تعيينه وزيراً للسلطة الشعبية للعلاقات الخارجية والتجارة الدولية، متمنياً له التوفيق في مهام عمله، ومعرباً عن تطلعه إلى مواصلة العمل المشترك بما يسهم في تعزيز علاقات التعاون بين البلدين الصديقين.

وبحث الجانبان تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية، وناقشا مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وعدداً من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال وكيل الوزارة للشؤون السياسية الدكتور سعود الساطي.