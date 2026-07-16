The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received today in Riyadh the Minister of the People's Power for Foreign Relations and International Trade of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Felix Plasencia.

During the reception, the Foreign Minister congratulated Felix on his appointment as Minister of the People's Power for Foreign Relations and International Trade, wishing him success in his duties and expressing his hope to continue joint work that contributes to strengthening the cooperative relations between the two friendly countries.

The two sides discussed enhancing bilateral relations and reviewed the latest developments in the regional situation, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

The reception was attended by the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati.