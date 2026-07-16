The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation of Iran's continued unjustified attacks on the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, affirming its full support for the brotherly countries in the measures they take against the brutal Iranian aggressions.

The Kingdom reiterated its denunciation of Iran's threats to the security and stability of the region, and its violation of the principles of international law and the rules of good neighborliness, emphasizing the importance of an immediate halt to all forms of military escalation and a return to dialogue and resolving disputes through diplomatic means.