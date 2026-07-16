The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 403 food baskets to the most needy groups in the city of Bamako, Republic of Mali, benefiting 2,418 individuals, as part of the food aid distribution project to support food security in the Republic of Mali for the year 2026.

This comes as part of the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the brotherly Malian people and alleviate their suffering.