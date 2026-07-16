وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول 403 سلال غذائية للفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في مدينة باماكو بجمهورية مالي، استفاد منها 2418 فرداً، ضمن مشروع توزيع المساعدات الغذائية لدعم الأمن الغذائي في جمهورية مالي للعام 2026م.

يأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الشعب المالي الشقيق والتخفيف من معاناته.