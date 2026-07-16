أشاد أمير منطقة نجران جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد بحصول فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة على شهادتي الآيزو الدوليتين في نظامي إدارة السلامة والصحة المهنية، وإدارة البيئة، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة تطوير الأداء المؤسسي والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات الصحية وتطبيق أفضل الممارسات، بما يسهم في خدمة زوّار وسكان المنطقة ورفع جودة الرعاية الصحية المقدمة لهم.

جاء ذلك خلال لقائه في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة المدير العام لفرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة الدكتور إبراهيم بن صالح بني هميم، الذي استعرض حصول الفرع على شهادتي الآيزو الدوليتين المعتمدتين من المركز السعودي للاعتماد وفق معايير المنتدى الدولي للاعتماد (IAF)، وما تمثلانه من تأكيد لتطبيق المعايير الدولية في أنظمة الإدارة المؤسسية.

ومن جانبه، قدّم بني هميم شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة نجران على اهتمامه ودعمه المستمر لأعمال القطاع الصحي بالمنطقة، ولوزير الصحة على ما يحظى به القطاع من دعم ومتابعة أسهم في تحقيق هذا المنجز.