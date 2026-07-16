أشاد أمير منطقة نجران جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد بحصول فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة على شهادتي الآيزو الدوليتين في نظامي إدارة السلامة والصحة المهنية، وإدارة البيئة، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة تطوير الأداء المؤسسي والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات الصحية وتطبيق أفضل الممارسات، بما يسهم في خدمة زوّار وسكان المنطقة ورفع جودة الرعاية الصحية المقدمة لهم.
جاء ذلك خلال لقائه في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة المدير العام لفرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة الدكتور إبراهيم بن صالح بني هميم، الذي استعرض حصول الفرع على شهادتي الآيزو الدوليتين المعتمدتين من المركز السعودي للاعتماد وفق معايير المنتدى الدولي للاعتماد (IAF)، وما تمثلانه من تأكيد لتطبيق المعايير الدولية في أنظمة الإدارة المؤسسية.
ومن جانبه، قدّم بني هميم شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة نجران على اهتمامه ودعمه المستمر لأعمال القطاع الصحي بالمنطقة، ولوزير الصحة على ما يحظى به القطاع من دعم ومتابعة أسهم في تحقيق هذا المنجز.
The Emir of Najran, Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, praised the branch of the Ministry of Health in the region for obtaining two international ISO certifications in the systems of occupational health and safety management, and environmental management. He emphasized the importance of continuing to develop institutional performance and improving the quality of health services and applying best practices, which contributes to serving the visitors and residents of the region and enhancing the quality of healthcare provided to them.
This came during his meeting in his office at the Emirate's Diwan with the Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Bani Hamim, who reviewed the branch's achievement of the two internationally recognized ISO certifications accredited by the Saudi Accreditation Center according to the standards of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), and what they represent in confirming the application of international standards in institutional management systems.
For his part, Bani Hamim expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of Najran for his continuous interest and support for the health sector's work in the region, and to the Minister of Health for the support and follow-up that the sector receives, which contributed to achieving this accomplishment.