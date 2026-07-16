The Emir of Najran, Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, praised the branch of the Ministry of Health in the region for obtaining two international ISO certifications in the systems of occupational health and safety management, and environmental management. He emphasized the importance of continuing to develop institutional performance and improving the quality of health services and applying best practices, which contributes to serving the visitors and residents of the region and enhancing the quality of healthcare provided to them.

This came during his meeting in his office at the Emirate's Diwan with the Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Bani Hamim, who reviewed the branch's achievement of the two internationally recognized ISO certifications accredited by the Saudi Accreditation Center according to the standards of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), and what they represent in confirming the application of international standards in institutional management systems.

For his part, Bani Hamim expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of Najran for his continuous interest and support for the health sector's work in the region, and to the Minister of Health for the support and follow-up that the sector receives, which contributed to achieving this accomplishment.