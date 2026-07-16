نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، اليوم، من هطول أمطار خفيفة على منطقة نجران، مصحوبة برياح نشطة، وتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة نجران، ومحافظات بدر الجنوب، وحبونا، وثار، ويدمة، وخباش.
وبيّن المركز أن الحالة ستستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الـ9 مساء.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today of light rain in the Najran region, accompanied by active winds, reduced horizontal visibility, and thunderstorms in the city of Najran, and the governorates of Badr Al-Janoub, Habouna, Thar, Yadmah, and Khabbash.
The center indicated that the condition will continue - God willing - until 9 PM.