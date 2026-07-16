استضاف رئيس مجلس الشيوخ الباكستاني، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، في مقر المجلس بإسلام آباد، وذلك لإلقاء كلمة أمام قيادات المجلس بحضور قادة الأحزاب الباكستانية.
ومن جانب آخر، استضاف رئيس المحكمة العليا في باكستان الأمين العام للرابطة، لمناقشة عدد من القضايا الفكرية والقانونية ذات الصلة بالتعايش الديني والتماسك المجتمعي.
The Chairman of the Pakistani Senate hosted the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, at the council's headquarters in Islamabad, to deliver a speech before the council's leadership in the presence of leaders of Pakistani parties.
On another note, the Chief Justice of Pakistan hosted the Secretary-General of the League to discuss a number of intellectual and legal issues related to religious coexistence and social cohesion.