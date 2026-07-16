The Chairman of the Pakistani Senate hosted the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, at the council's headquarters in Islamabad, to deliver a speech before the council's leadership in the presence of leaders of Pakistani parties.

On another note, the Chief Justice of Pakistan hosted the Secretary-General of the League to discuss a number of intellectual and legal issues related to religious coexistence and social cohesion.