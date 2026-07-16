استضاف رئيس مجلس الشيوخ الباكستاني، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، في مقر المجلس بإسلام آباد، وذلك لإلقاء كلمة أمام قيادات المجلس بحضور قادة الأحزاب الباكستانية.

ومن جانب آخر، استضاف رئيس المحكمة العليا في باكستان الأمين العام للرابطة، لمناقشة عدد من القضايا الفكرية والقانونية ذات الصلة بالتعايش الديني والتماسك المجتمعي.