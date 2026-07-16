بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية محمد شهاب الدين في ضحايا الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية الناجمة عن الأمطار التي اجتاحت أجزاءً مختلفة من بلاده.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية الناجمة عن الأمطار التي اجتاحت أجزاءً مختلفة من جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية، وما نتج عنها من وفيات، وإننا إذ نبعث لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعب جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية الشقيق أحر التعازي وأصدق المواساة، لنسأل المولى سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمّد المتوفين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يحفظكم وشعب جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية من كل سوء ومكروه، إنه سميع مجيب».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية محمد شهاب الدين في ضحايا الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية الناجمة عن الأمطار التي اجتاحت أجزاءً مختلفة من بلاده.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية الناجمة عن الأمطار التي اجتاحت أجزاءً مختلفة من جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية، وما نتج عنها من وفيات، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين كافة عن بالغ التعازي وصادق المواساة، سائلًا الله تعالى الرحمة للمتوفين، إنه سميع مجيب».