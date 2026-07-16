The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Mohammad Shahabuddin, regarding the victims of the floods and landslides caused by the rains that swept through various parts of his country.

King Salman said: "We have learned of the news of the floods and landslides caused by the rains that swept through various parts of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and the resulting fatalities. As we send our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, we ask Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant their families patience and solace, and to protect you and the people of the People's Republic of Bangladesh from all harm and misfortune. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Mohammad Shahabuddin, regarding the victims of the floods and landslides caused by the rains that swept through various parts of his country.

The Crown Prince said: "I received the news of the floods and landslides caused by the rains that swept through various parts of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and the resulting fatalities. I express to Your Excellency and to all the families of the deceased my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, asking Almighty God for mercy for the deceased. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."