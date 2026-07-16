The Muslim World League strongly condemned Iran's continued unlawful attacks on the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the condemnation of the repeated Iranian criminal assaults that violate all religious values, laws, and international and humanitarian norms, representing a serious threat to the security and stability of the region.

He emphasized full solidarity with Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan in all measures they take to preserve their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their citizens and residents on their territories.