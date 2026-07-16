أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي باستنكار شديد مواصلة إيران اعتداءاتها الآثمة على دولة الكويت ومملكة البحرين والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى التنديد بالاعتداءات الإيرانية الإجرامية المتكررة التي تنتهك كل القيم الدينية والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، وتمثل تهديدًا خطيرًا على أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

وشدّد على التضامن الكامل مع الكويت والبحرين والأردن في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحفظ أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.