The project for operating the prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Taiz Governorate provided its diverse medical services to (576) beneficiaries who lost their limbs from the brotherly Yemeni people during June 2026, with support from the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works.

During the project, (1,579) services were provided, with males making up (57%) and females (43%). Internally displaced persons constituted (15%) and residents (85%) of the total beneficiaries, which included the delivery, measurement, and maintenance of prosthetic limbs, as well as providing physical therapy services and specialized consultations.

This is part of the humanitarian projects offered by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to enhance the capabilities of the health sector and to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people.