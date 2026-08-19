اعتقلت قوات الأمن السورية ضابط الأمن السابق مصعب أحمد أبو ركبة، بعد موجة من الجدل والانتقادات التي أثارتها عودته حراً طليقاً، رغم استمرار محاكمته في النمسا بتهمة إساءة معاملة محتجزين ومعتقلين.


وألقت قوى الأمن الداخلي في محافظة درعا، بالتعاون مع إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب، القبض على المقدم السابق في فرعي الأمن الجنائي والسياسي بالرقة إبان نظام بشار الأسد، في مدينة نوى، وفق ما أفادت وكالة «سانا»، اليوم (الأربعاء).


وأفادت بأن «أبو ركبة» فر قبل تنفيذ العقوبة وتسلل بطريقة غير شرعية إلى الأراضي السورية، ليتم رصده وتوقيفه في مدينة نوى، وإحالته إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية، تمهيداً لتقديمه إلى القضاء المختص لينال جزاءه العادل.


وكانت محكمة في فيينا أدانت «أبو ركبة» الشهر الماضي بتهمة إلحاق الأذى الجسدي والإكراه المشدد والاعتداء الجنسي على معارضين محتجزين في عهد بشار الأسد عندما كان المتهم رئيساً لقسم التحقيقات الجنائية في الشرطة بمدينة الرقة شمال سورية قبل أكثر من 10 سنوات، فيما دفع المتهم ببراءته.


وغادر «أبو ركبة» النمسا أثناء طعنه على حكم صدر بحقه بالسجن ثماني سنوات، ووصل إلى نوى أوائل أغسطس الجاري، وأقامت عائلته حفلاً بعودته، وفق ما نقلت «رويترز»، ما أثار ضجة كبيرة بين السوريين على مواقع التواصل حينها، وسط مطالبات بالمحاسبة.


وأعلن متحدث باسم المحكمة النمساوية التي أدانت «أبو ركبة»، أن السلطات لم تعتبر أن المتهم سيفر قبل استكمال محاكمته لأنه يعيش في النمسا منذ 2014 ويسعى للحصول على اللجوء إليها مع أسرته. وأضاف أن المتهم لم يكن محتجزاً أثناء المحاكمة ولم يخضع لأي قيود أخرى، ولا تخالف مغادرته النمسا قوانين البلاد أو أوامر المحكمة في ظل استمرار إجراءات الاستئناف على الحكم الصادر بحقه.