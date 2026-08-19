اعتقلت قوات الأمن السورية ضابط الأمن السابق مصعب أحمد أبو ركبة، بعد موجة من الجدل والانتقادات التي أثارتها عودته حراً طليقاً، رغم استمرار محاكمته في النمسا بتهمة إساءة معاملة محتجزين ومعتقلين.
وألقت قوى الأمن الداخلي في محافظة درعا، بالتعاون مع إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب، القبض على المقدم السابق في فرعي الأمن الجنائي والسياسي بالرقة إبان نظام بشار الأسد، في مدينة نوى، وفق ما أفادت وكالة «سانا»، اليوم (الأربعاء).
وأفادت بأن «أبو ركبة» فر قبل تنفيذ العقوبة وتسلل بطريقة غير شرعية إلى الأراضي السورية، ليتم رصده وتوقيفه في مدينة نوى، وإحالته إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية، تمهيداً لتقديمه إلى القضاء المختص لينال جزاءه العادل.
وكانت محكمة في فيينا أدانت «أبو ركبة» الشهر الماضي بتهمة إلحاق الأذى الجسدي والإكراه المشدد والاعتداء الجنسي على معارضين محتجزين في عهد بشار الأسد عندما كان المتهم رئيساً لقسم التحقيقات الجنائية في الشرطة بمدينة الرقة شمال سورية قبل أكثر من 10 سنوات، فيما دفع المتهم ببراءته.
وغادر «أبو ركبة» النمسا أثناء طعنه على حكم صدر بحقه بالسجن ثماني سنوات، ووصل إلى نوى أوائل أغسطس الجاري، وأقامت عائلته حفلاً بعودته، وفق ما نقلت «رويترز»، ما أثار ضجة كبيرة بين السوريين على مواقع التواصل حينها، وسط مطالبات بالمحاسبة.
وأعلن متحدث باسم المحكمة النمساوية التي أدانت «أبو ركبة»، أن السلطات لم تعتبر أن المتهم سيفر قبل استكمال محاكمته لأنه يعيش في النمسا منذ 2014 ويسعى للحصول على اللجوء إليها مع أسرته. وأضاف أن المتهم لم يكن محتجزاً أثناء المحاكمة ولم يخضع لأي قيود أخرى، ولا تخالف مغادرته النمسا قوانين البلاد أو أوامر المحكمة في ظل استمرار إجراءات الاستئناف على الحكم الصادر بحقه.
The Syrian security forces arrested former security officer Musab Ahmed Abu Rakbah after a wave of controversy and criticism that his return as a free man had sparked, despite his ongoing trial in Austria on charges of mistreating detainees and prisoners.
Internal security forces in Daraa province, in cooperation with the counter-terrorism department, arrested the former lieutenant colonel from the criminal and political security branches in Raqqa during Bashar al-Assad's regime, in the city of Nawa, according to the "SANA" agency today (Wednesday).
It reported that "Abu Rakbah" fled before the sentence was carried out and illegally infiltrated Syrian territory, where he was tracked and detained in the city of Nawa, and referred to the relevant authorities to complete the legal procedures, in preparation for presenting him to the competent judiciary to receive his just punishment.
A court in Vienna convicted "Abu Rakbah" last month of causing bodily harm, aggravated coercion, and sexual assault against detained opponents during Bashar al-Assad's rule when the accused was the head of the criminal investigations department in the police in Raqqa, northern Syria, more than 10 years ago, while the accused pleaded not guilty.
"Abu Rakbah" left Austria while appealing a sentence issued against him of eight years in prison, and arrived in Nawa in early August, where his family held a celebration for his return, according to "Reuters," which sparked a significant uproar among Syrians on social media at the time, amid calls for accountability.
A spokesperson for the Austrian court that convicted "Abu Rakbah" announced that the authorities did not consider the accused would flee before completing his trial because he had been living in Austria since 2014 and was seeking asylum there with his family. He added that the accused was not detained during the trial and was not subject to any other restrictions, and that leaving Austria did not violate the country's laws or court orders while the appeal process regarding the sentence against him was ongoing.