The Syrian security forces arrested former security officer Musab Ahmed Abu Rakbah after a wave of controversy and criticism that his return as a free man had sparked, despite his ongoing trial in Austria on charges of mistreating detainees and prisoners.



Internal security forces in Daraa province, in cooperation with the counter-terrorism department, arrested the former lieutenant colonel from the criminal and political security branches in Raqqa during Bashar al-Assad's regime, in the city of Nawa, according to the "SANA" agency today (Wednesday).



It reported that "Abu Rakbah" fled before the sentence was carried out and illegally infiltrated Syrian territory, where he was tracked and detained in the city of Nawa, and referred to the relevant authorities to complete the legal procedures, in preparation for presenting him to the competent judiciary to receive his just punishment.



A court in Vienna convicted "Abu Rakbah" last month of causing bodily harm, aggravated coercion, and sexual assault against detained opponents during Bashar al-Assad's rule when the accused was the head of the criminal investigations department in the police in Raqqa, northern Syria, more than 10 years ago, while the accused pleaded not guilty.



"Abu Rakbah" left Austria while appealing a sentence issued against him of eight years in prison, and arrived in Nawa in early August, where his family held a celebration for his return, according to "Reuters," which sparked a significant uproar among Syrians on social media at the time, amid calls for accountability.



A spokesperson for the Austrian court that convicted "Abu Rakbah" announced that the authorities did not consider the accused would flee before completing his trial because he had been living in Austria since 2014 and was seeking asylum there with his family. He added that the accused was not detained during the trial and was not subject to any other restrictions, and that leaving Austria did not violate the country's laws or court orders while the appeal process regarding the sentence against him was ongoing.