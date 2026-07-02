We congratulate the Emir of Najran Region, Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid Al Saud, on the royal trust granted to him by extending his appointment as Emir of Najran Region. He deserves this precious trust, and Najran Region deserves wise leadership that strives for its elevation and development.

We ask Allah to protect our leaders, grant them health and wellness, and prolong their lives. They prioritize the citizen and the nation, ensuring that everyone enjoys a dignified and prosperous life by providing health, educational, and social services in all their aspects, at the highest levels, and in a state of security and safety.

This is what the Emir of the region is keen on, as he follows the path of development and progress, striving to achieve everything that serves the region and its people, and enhances the quality of life within it.

From this standpoint, I extend my deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their attention and care for this nation and its people.

I ask Allah the Almighty to protect our towering homeland, to sustain its blessings of security and stability, to safeguard the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to continue to bless the people of the Kingdom with goodness and prosperity.