نبارك لأمير منطقة نجران، الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد آل سعود، الثقة الملكية الكريمة بتمديد تكليفه أميرًا لمنطقة نجران، فهو يستحق هذه الثقة الغالية، ومنطقة نجران تستحق قيادةً حكيمةً تسعى إلى رفعتها وتنميتها.
ونسأل الله أن يحفظ ولاة أمرنا، وأن يمدهم بالصحة والعافية، ويطيل في أعمارهم. فهم يضعون المواطن والوطن في مقدمة أولوياتهم، ويحرصون على أن ينعم الجميع بحياة كريمة ورغيدة، من خلال توفير الخدمات الصحية والتعليمية والاجتماعية بمختلف جوانبها، وفق أعلى المستويات، وفي ظل أمنٍ وأمان.
وهذا ما يحرص عليه أمير المنطقة، إذ يتابع مسيرة التنمية والتطور، ويسعى إلى تحقيق كل ما يخدم المنطقة وأهلها، ويعزز جودة الحياة فيها.
ومن هذا المنطلق، أتقدم بعظيم الشكر والامتنان إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، على ما يوليانه من اهتمام ورعاية لهذا الوطن وأبنائه.
أسأل الله العظيم أن يحفظ وطننا الشامخ، وأن يديم عليه نعمة الأمن والاستقرار، وأن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على شعب المملكة الخير والرخاء.