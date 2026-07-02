The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made a phone call today to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

During the call, they reviewed the latest developments in the negotiation process between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the recent round held in the Qatari capital, Doha, expressing their satisfaction with the positive progress achieved during it, and their hope that the discussions would lead to a peaceful and comprehensive resolution to the conflict in the region.