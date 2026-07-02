استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة، وزير الداخلية ومكافحة المخدرات في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية رئيس مجلس الكريكت الباكستاني محسن نقوي.

وبارك نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة خلال اللقاء توقيع مذكرة التفاهم الإستراتيجية بين الاتحاد السعودي للكريكت ومجلس الكريكت الباكستاني لتطوير ملعب كريكت في مدينة جدة، بما يسهم في تطوير البنية التحتية للعبة، ودعم نموها، وتعزيز حضورها على خارطة الرياضات العالمية، وتوسيع خيارات ممارستها لجميع الفئات، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.