The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the Minister of Interior and Drug Control of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, at the emirate's headquarters.

During the meeting, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region congratulated the signing of the strategic memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Cricket Federation and the Pakistan Cricket Board to develop a cricket stadium in the city of Jeddah, which contributes to the development of the infrastructure of the game, supports its growth, enhances its presence on the global sports map, and expands the options for practicing it for all categories, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.