استقبل وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالوزارة اليوم، وزير الداخلية وزير مكافحة المخدرات بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محسن رضا نقوي.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث سبل تعزيز مسارات التعاون والتنسيق الأمني بين الوزارتين، إلى جانب مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
وعقب الاستقبال، وقّع الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود، ووزير الداخلية وزير مكافحة المخدرات بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الداخلية في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الداخلية في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية في مجال تنمية التعاون العلمي والتدريبي والبحثي بين الوزارتين، بما يدعم تبادل الخبرات وبناء القدرات في المجالات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
حضر الاستقبال وتوقيع مذكرة التفاهم، نائب وزير الداخلية المُكلف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عيّاف، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون الأمنية عبدالله بن فهد الفارس، والمستشار بمكتب وزير الداخلية الفريق سليمان بن عبدالعزيز اليحيى، ومدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام مكتب وزير الداخلية للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى.
كما حضر من الجانب الباكستاني سفير جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية لدى المملكة أحمد فاروق.
Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz received today in his office at the ministry the Interior Minister and Anti-Narcotics Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and security coordination between the two ministries, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual interest.
Following the reception, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and the Interior Minister and Anti-Narcotics Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the field of developing scientific, training, and research cooperation between the two ministries, which supports the exchange of experiences and capacity building in areas of mutual interest.
Attending the reception and the signing of the memorandum of understanding were the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Faris, the advisor in the Office of the Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Suleiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, the Director General of the Office of the Minister of Interior for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa.
Also present from the Pakistani side was the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Kingdom, Ahmed Farooq.