Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz received today in his office at the ministry the Interior Minister and Anti-Narcotics Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and security coordination between the two ministries, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual interest.

Following the reception, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and the Interior Minister and Anti-Narcotics Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the field of developing scientific, training, and research cooperation between the two ministries, which supports the exchange of experiences and capacity building in areas of mutual interest.

Attending the reception and the signing of the memorandum of understanding were the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Faris, the advisor in the Office of the Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Suleiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, the Director General of the Office of the Minister of Interior for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa.

Also present from the Pakistani side was the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Kingdom, Ahmed Farooq.