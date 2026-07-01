The Shura Council has urged the General Authority of Civil Aviation to complete the project to increase the airspace capacity, in line with the rapid growth in air traffic and to reduce air congestion. The Council of Family Affairs has called for the inclusion of measures related to protecting families from the risks of cybercrimes within the standards of educational curricula.



Additionally, the Shura Council has called on the Council of Family Affairs to expand the launch of programs and initiatives that promote mental health and raise awareness about it, contributing to enhancing the quality of life. It also supports initiatives regulating children's use of digital space to increase awareness. In its 41st regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Vice President of the Council, Dr. Mishal bin Fahm Al-Sulami, it emphasized the Digital Government Authority's role in addressing challenges in the digital infrastructure necessary to support the responsible adoption and use of artificial intelligence agents in government services.



The General Authority for Real Estate has been requested to conduct periodic studies and research on the risks facing the real estate sector to develop appropriate solutions that protect the sector from those risks.



The Ministry of Culture has been urged to adhere to Article (29) of the Council of Ministers' system when preparing its upcoming annual reports, emphasizing that the ministry and cultural bodies should update their strategic plans, develop their targets and initiatives, and include measurable performance indicators that achieve impact. The ministry, represented by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, has been asked to adopt a project for reprinting literary works that establish Saudi literature, while the Theater and Performing Arts Authority should work on establishing its own theaters, equipped with the latest facilities and capabilities, and encourage the private sector to provide the necessary support to contribute to that.



The Council has called on the Public Health Authority to prepare a national framework for measuring the impact of public health programs, initiatives, and policies, enhance monitoring procedures for the sale of traditional and electronic tobacco products, and develop a mechanism to verify age to limit access to tobacco products for those below the legal age. It also aims to raise awareness of the importance and safety of vaccines, combat misinformation about them, and enhance regulatory, preventive, and health measures at border crossings with countries experiencing epidemics.



The Council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Sports and the annual report of the National Center for Mental Health Promotion. Council member Dr. Ibtisam Al-Jubair called for strengthening partnerships between the National Center for Mental Health Promotion and the National Center for Non-Profit Sector Development to enable access to mental health programs for the most in-need groups, thereby enhancing quality of life and family stability.







Al-Najjar to "Export Development": Adopt initiatives for the growth of service exports



Council member Dr. Abdullah Al-Najjar has called on the Export Development Authority to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing the integration of national products into global value chains, considering it one of the most important enablers for increasing the added value of exports, enhancing local content, and sustaining the growth of non-oil exports. The success of exports is no longer measured solely by the breadth of targeted markets but by the ability of national products to integrate into global value chains, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and achieving sustainable economic returns. He urged the authority to adopt initiatives to integrate Saudi products into global value chains to increase the added value of non-oil exports.



Al-Najjar looks forward to adopting a similar approach for developing service exports, especially those with competitive advantages in technology, health services, engineering and consulting, logistics, and tourism sectors, as they are poised to be among the main drivers of non-oil export growth in the upcoming phase. These sectors are key to economic growth and represent a strategic opportunity to diversify non-oil exports and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030. Al-Najjar called on the authority to implement a national program for developing service exports to enhance their contribution to the growth of non-oil exports and increase the competitiveness of the national economy.



Al-Takheefi to "Sports": Develop a planning system for the sector



Council member Dr. Fahd Al-Takheefi has urged the Ministry of Sports to develop a comprehensive planning system for the sports sector that defines the priorities of sports, talent development pathways, and performance measurement indicators, which would contribute to increasing the efficiency of the sector and achieving sports accomplishments.