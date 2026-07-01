طالب مجلس الشورى، الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني باستكمال مشروع زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية للمجال الجوي، بما يواكب النمو المتسارع في الحركة الجوية ويحد من الازدحام الجوي. ودعا مجلس شؤون الأسرة إلى إدراج ما يتصل بوقاية الأسر من مخاطر الجرائم المعلوماتية ضمن معايير المناهج التعليمية.


كما دعا «الشورى»، مجلس شؤون الأسرة للتوسع في إطلاق البرامج والمبادرات المعززة للصحة النفسية، ورفع مستوى الوعي بها، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة، ودعم مبادرات ضوابط استخدام الأطفال للفضاء الرقمي، بما يعزز الوعي، مؤكداً في جلسته العادية الحادية والأربعين من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة المنعقدة برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل بن فهم السُّلمي، على هيئة الحكومة الرقمية بمعالجة التحديات في البنية التحتية الرقمية اللازمة لدعم التبني والاستخدام المسؤول لوكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي في الخدمات الحكومية.


وطالب الهيئة العامة للعقار بإجراء الدراسات والأبحاث عن المخاطر التي تواجه القطاع العقاري بشكل دوري، للخروج بالحلول المناسبة التي تحمي القطاع من تلك المخاطر.


وطالب وزارة الثقافة بالالتزام عند إعداد تقاريرها السنوية القادمة بالمادة (29) من نظام مجلس الوزراء، مؤكداً على الوزارة والهيئات الثقافية تحديث خططها الإستراتيجية، وتطوير مستهدفاتها ومبادراتها، وتضمينها مؤشرات أداء قابلة للقياس ومحققة للأثر، وطالب الوزارة -ممثلة في هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة- بتبني مشروع إعادة طباعة الكتب الأدبية المؤسّسة للأدب السعودي، وهيئة المسرح والفنون الأدائية بالعمل على إنشاء مسارح خاصة بها، وفق أحدث التجهيزات والإمكانات، وتشجيع القطاع الخاص بتقديم التسهيلات التي تمكنه من الإسهام في ذلك.


ودعا المجلس هيئة الصحة العامة لإعداد إطار وطني لقياس الأثر لبرامج ومبادرات وسياسات الصحة العامة، وتعزيز إجراءات الرقابة على منافذ بيع منتجات التبغ التقليدية والإلكترونية، وتطوير آلية للتحقق من العمر، للحد من وصول منتجات التبغ لمن هم دون السن النظامية، ورفع الوعي بأهمية وأمان اللقاحات، ومكافحة المعلومات المضللة عنها، وتعزيز الإجراءات الرقابية والوقائية والصحية في المنافذ الحدودية مع الدول ذات الطابع الوبائي.


وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لوزارة الرياضة، والتقرير السنوي للمركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية، ودعت عضو المجلس الدكتورة ابتسام الجبير إلى تعزيز الشراكات بين المركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية، والمركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي لتمكين وصول برامج الصحة النفسية إلى الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً بما يعزز جودة الحياة واستقرار الأسرة.



النجار لـ«تنمية الصادرات»: تبنوا مبادرات لنمو صادرات الخدمات


طالب عضو المجلس الدكتور عبدالله النجار، هيئة تنمية الصادرات بمبادرات تستهدف تعزيز اندماج المنتجات الوطنية في سلاسل القيمة العالمية، باعتباره أحد أهم الممكنات لرفع القيمة المضافة للصادرات، وتعزيز المحتوى المحلي، واستدامة نمو الصادرات غير النفطية، كون نجاح الصادرات لم يعد يقاس باتساع الأسواق المستهدفة فحسب، بل بقدرة المنتجات الوطنية على الاندماج في سلاسل القيمة العالمية، بما يعزز تنافسيتها ويحقق عائداً اقتصادياً مستداماً. وطالب الهيئة بتبني مبادرات لدمج المنتجات السعودية في سلاسل القيمة العالمية بما يرفع القيمة المضافة للصادرات غير النفطية.


وتطلّع النجار لاعتماد توجه مماثل لتنمية صادرات الخدمات، خصوصاً ما له مزايا تنافسية في قطاعات التقنية، والخدمات الصحية، والهندسية والاستشارية، والخدمات اللوجستية، والسياحة، كونها قطاعات مرشحة لأن تكون من أبرز محركات نمو الصادرات غير النفطية خلال المرحلة القادمة، لأنها من محركات النمو الاقتصادي، وتمثل فرصة إستراتيجية لتنويع الصادرات غير النفطية وتعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030. ودعا النجار الهيئة إلى برنامج وطني لتنمية صادرات الخدمات بما يعزز مساهمتها في نمو الصادرات غير النفطية ويرفع تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني.


التخيفي لـ«الرياضة»: طوروا منظومة التخطيط للقطاع


طالب عضو المجلس الدكتور فهد التخيفي، وزارة الرياضة بتطوير منظومة متكاملة لتخطيط القطاع الرياضي، تُحدد أولويات الألعاب، ومسارات تنمية المواهب، ومؤشرات قياس الأداء، ما يسهم في رفع كفاءة القطاع وتحقيق الإنجازات الرياضية.