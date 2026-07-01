طالب مجلس الشورى، الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني باستكمال مشروع زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية للمجال الجوي، بما يواكب النمو المتسارع في الحركة الجوية ويحد من الازدحام الجوي. ودعا مجلس شؤون الأسرة إلى إدراج ما يتصل بوقاية الأسر من مخاطر الجرائم المعلوماتية ضمن معايير المناهج التعليمية.
كما دعا «الشورى»، مجلس شؤون الأسرة للتوسع في إطلاق البرامج والمبادرات المعززة للصحة النفسية، ورفع مستوى الوعي بها، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة، ودعم مبادرات ضوابط استخدام الأطفال للفضاء الرقمي، بما يعزز الوعي، مؤكداً في جلسته العادية الحادية والأربعين من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة المنعقدة برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل بن فهم السُّلمي، على هيئة الحكومة الرقمية بمعالجة التحديات في البنية التحتية الرقمية اللازمة لدعم التبني والاستخدام المسؤول لوكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي في الخدمات الحكومية.
وطالب الهيئة العامة للعقار بإجراء الدراسات والأبحاث عن المخاطر التي تواجه القطاع العقاري بشكل دوري، للخروج بالحلول المناسبة التي تحمي القطاع من تلك المخاطر.
وطالب وزارة الثقافة بالالتزام عند إعداد تقاريرها السنوية القادمة بالمادة (29) من نظام مجلس الوزراء، مؤكداً على الوزارة والهيئات الثقافية تحديث خططها الإستراتيجية، وتطوير مستهدفاتها ومبادراتها، وتضمينها مؤشرات أداء قابلة للقياس ومحققة للأثر، وطالب الوزارة -ممثلة في هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة- بتبني مشروع إعادة طباعة الكتب الأدبية المؤسّسة للأدب السعودي، وهيئة المسرح والفنون الأدائية بالعمل على إنشاء مسارح خاصة بها، وفق أحدث التجهيزات والإمكانات، وتشجيع القطاع الخاص بتقديم التسهيلات التي تمكنه من الإسهام في ذلك.
ودعا المجلس هيئة الصحة العامة لإعداد إطار وطني لقياس الأثر لبرامج ومبادرات وسياسات الصحة العامة، وتعزيز إجراءات الرقابة على منافذ بيع منتجات التبغ التقليدية والإلكترونية، وتطوير آلية للتحقق من العمر، للحد من وصول منتجات التبغ لمن هم دون السن النظامية، ورفع الوعي بأهمية وأمان اللقاحات، ومكافحة المعلومات المضللة عنها، وتعزيز الإجراءات الرقابية والوقائية والصحية في المنافذ الحدودية مع الدول ذات الطابع الوبائي.
وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لوزارة الرياضة، والتقرير السنوي للمركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية، ودعت عضو المجلس الدكتورة ابتسام الجبير إلى تعزيز الشراكات بين المركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية، والمركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي لتمكين وصول برامج الصحة النفسية إلى الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً بما يعزز جودة الحياة واستقرار الأسرة.
النجار لـ«تنمية الصادرات»: تبنوا مبادرات لنمو صادرات الخدمات
طالب عضو المجلس الدكتور عبدالله النجار، هيئة تنمية الصادرات بمبادرات تستهدف تعزيز اندماج المنتجات الوطنية في سلاسل القيمة العالمية، باعتباره أحد أهم الممكنات لرفع القيمة المضافة للصادرات، وتعزيز المحتوى المحلي، واستدامة نمو الصادرات غير النفطية، كون نجاح الصادرات لم يعد يقاس باتساع الأسواق المستهدفة فحسب، بل بقدرة المنتجات الوطنية على الاندماج في سلاسل القيمة العالمية، بما يعزز تنافسيتها ويحقق عائداً اقتصادياً مستداماً. وطالب الهيئة بتبني مبادرات لدمج المنتجات السعودية في سلاسل القيمة العالمية بما يرفع القيمة المضافة للصادرات غير النفطية.
وتطلّع النجار لاعتماد توجه مماثل لتنمية صادرات الخدمات، خصوصاً ما له مزايا تنافسية في قطاعات التقنية، والخدمات الصحية، والهندسية والاستشارية، والخدمات اللوجستية، والسياحة، كونها قطاعات مرشحة لأن تكون من أبرز محركات نمو الصادرات غير النفطية خلال المرحلة القادمة، لأنها من محركات النمو الاقتصادي، وتمثل فرصة إستراتيجية لتنويع الصادرات غير النفطية وتعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030. ودعا النجار الهيئة إلى برنامج وطني لتنمية صادرات الخدمات بما يعزز مساهمتها في نمو الصادرات غير النفطية ويرفع تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني.
التخيفي لـ«الرياضة»: طوروا منظومة التخطيط للقطاع
طالب عضو المجلس الدكتور فهد التخيفي، وزارة الرياضة بتطوير منظومة متكاملة لتخطيط القطاع الرياضي، تُحدد أولويات الألعاب، ومسارات تنمية المواهب، ومؤشرات قياس الأداء، ما يسهم في رفع كفاءة القطاع وتحقيق الإنجازات الرياضية.
The Shura Council has urged the General Authority of Civil Aviation to complete the project to increase the airspace capacity, in line with the rapid growth in air traffic and to reduce air congestion. The Council of Family Affairs has called for the inclusion of measures related to protecting families from the risks of cybercrimes within the standards of educational curricula.
Additionally, the Shura Council has called on the Council of Family Affairs to expand the launch of programs and initiatives that promote mental health and raise awareness about it, contributing to enhancing the quality of life. It also supports initiatives regulating children's use of digital space to increase awareness. In its 41st regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Vice President of the Council, Dr. Mishal bin Fahm Al-Sulami, it emphasized the Digital Government Authority's role in addressing challenges in the digital infrastructure necessary to support the responsible adoption and use of artificial intelligence agents in government services.
The General Authority for Real Estate has been requested to conduct periodic studies and research on the risks facing the real estate sector to develop appropriate solutions that protect the sector from those risks.
The Ministry of Culture has been urged to adhere to Article (29) of the Council of Ministers' system when preparing its upcoming annual reports, emphasizing that the ministry and cultural bodies should update their strategic plans, develop their targets and initiatives, and include measurable performance indicators that achieve impact. The ministry, represented by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, has been asked to adopt a project for reprinting literary works that establish Saudi literature, while the Theater and Performing Arts Authority should work on establishing its own theaters, equipped with the latest facilities and capabilities, and encourage the private sector to provide the necessary support to contribute to that.
The Council has called on the Public Health Authority to prepare a national framework for measuring the impact of public health programs, initiatives, and policies, enhance monitoring procedures for the sale of traditional and electronic tobacco products, and develop a mechanism to verify age to limit access to tobacco products for those below the legal age. It also aims to raise awareness of the importance and safety of vaccines, combat misinformation about them, and enhance regulatory, preventive, and health measures at border crossings with countries experiencing epidemics.
The Council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Sports and the annual report of the National Center for Mental Health Promotion. Council member Dr. Ibtisam Al-Jubair called for strengthening partnerships between the National Center for Mental Health Promotion and the National Center for Non-Profit Sector Development to enable access to mental health programs for the most in-need groups, thereby enhancing quality of life and family stability.
Al-Najjar to "Export Development": Adopt initiatives for the growth of service exports
Council member Dr. Abdullah Al-Najjar has called on the Export Development Authority to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing the integration of national products into global value chains, considering it one of the most important enablers for increasing the added value of exports, enhancing local content, and sustaining the growth of non-oil exports. The success of exports is no longer measured solely by the breadth of targeted markets but by the ability of national products to integrate into global value chains, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and achieving sustainable economic returns. He urged the authority to adopt initiatives to integrate Saudi products into global value chains to increase the added value of non-oil exports.
Al-Najjar looks forward to adopting a similar approach for developing service exports, especially those with competitive advantages in technology, health services, engineering and consulting, logistics, and tourism sectors, as they are poised to be among the main drivers of non-oil export growth in the upcoming phase. These sectors are key to economic growth and represent a strategic opportunity to diversify non-oil exports and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030. Al-Najjar called on the authority to implement a national program for developing service exports to enhance their contribution to the growth of non-oil exports and increase the competitiveness of the national economy.
Al-Takheefi to "Sports": Develop a planning system for the sector
Council member Dr. Fahd Al-Takheefi has urged the Ministry of Sports to develop a comprehensive planning system for the sports sector that defines the priorities of sports, talent development pathways, and performance measurement indicators, which would contribute to increasing the efficiency of the sector and achieving sports accomplishments.