استقبل قسم الطوارئ في مستشفى دله النخيل مريضاً كان يعاني من آلام في المعدة وضيق في التنفس. وبعد التقييم الأولي، اتضح أن الحالة قد لا تكون مجرد أعراض هضمية، حيث أن هناك وجود اشتباه بانسداد في شرايين القلب التاجية، مما يستدعي سرعة التعامل وإجراء التقييمات اللازمة بشكل عاجل.
تم استقبال المريض في تمام الساعة 11:16 صباحاً، وبعدها بدقيقة واحدة تم تسجيل دخول المريض وإجراء التقييم الأولي عند الساعة 11:17 صباحاً. وعلى الفور تم استدعاء اختصاصي أمراض القلب في الساعة 11:20 صباحاً لتقييم الحالة واتخاذ الإجراءات الطبية المناسبة، ووصل الطبيب المختص في الساعة 11:23 صباحاً للتعامل مع الحالة بشكل عاجل وتلافي أي مضاعفات من إنسدادات شرايين القلب التاجية.
في تمام الساعة 11:40 صباحاً، تم نقل المريض إلى قسم القسطرة القلبية، مما ساهم في حصوله على التدخل الطبي المناسب خلال وقت قياسي حيث إن الوقت هو العامل الحاسم للحماية من المضاعفات بمشيئة الله.
خرج المريض متعافياً من مستشفى دله النخيل بعد أن تمّ التأكد من استقراره الصحي ونجاح العلاج بشكل كامل.
ويعكس هذا الإنجاز جاهزية قسم الطوارئ والتزام مستشفى دله النخيل بمعايير الجودة وسرعة الاستجابة للحالات الحرجة، من خلال العمل الجماعي والتنسيق بين الفرق الطبية لتقديم الرعاية اللازمة في الوقت المناسب.
يذكر بأن دلّه الصحية تستقبل أكثر من ٣.٨ مليون زيارة من المراجعين سنوياً عبر شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، بالإضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.
The emergency department at Dallah Hospital received a patient who was suffering from stomach pain and shortness of breath. After the initial assessment, it became clear that the condition might not just be digestive symptoms, as there was suspicion of a blockage in the coronary arteries, necessitating prompt action and urgent evaluations.
The patient was received at 11:16 AM, and one minute later, the patient was registered and the initial assessment was conducted at 11:17 AM. Immediately, a cardiology specialist was called at 11:20 AM to evaluate the condition and take appropriate medical actions, and the specialist arrived at 11:23 AM to urgently address the case and prevent any complications from the coronary artery blockages.
At 11:40 AM, the patient was transferred to the cardiac catheterization department, which contributed to receiving the appropriate medical intervention in record time, as time is a crucial factor in protecting against complications, God willing.
The patient was discharged healthy from Dallah Hospital after confirming their health stability and the complete success of the treatment.
This achievement reflects the readiness of the emergency department and Dallah Hospital's commitment to quality standards and rapid response to critical cases, through teamwork and coordination among medical teams to provide necessary care in a timely manner.
It is noted that Dallah Health receives over 3.8 million visits from patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.