استقبل قسم الطوارئ في مستشفى دله النخيل مريضاً كان يعاني من آلام في المعدة وضيق في التنفس. وبعد التقييم الأولي، اتضح أن الحالة قد لا تكون مجرد أعراض هضمية، حيث أن هناك وجود اشتباه بانسداد في شرايين القلب التاجية، مما يستدعي سرعة التعامل وإجراء التقييمات اللازمة بشكل عاجل.

تم استقبال المريض في تمام الساعة 11:16 صباحاً، وبعدها بدقيقة واحدة تم تسجيل دخول المريض وإجراء التقييم الأولي عند الساعة 11:17 صباحاً. وعلى الفور تم استدعاء اختصاصي أمراض القلب في الساعة 11:20 صباحاً لتقييم الحالة واتخاذ الإجراءات الطبية المناسبة، ووصل الطبيب المختص في الساعة 11:23 صباحاً للتعامل مع الحالة بشكل عاجل وتلافي أي مضاعفات من إنسدادات شرايين القلب التاجية.

في تمام الساعة 11:40 صباحاً، تم نقل المريض إلى قسم القسطرة القلبية، مما ساهم في حصوله على التدخل الطبي المناسب خلال وقت قياسي حيث إن الوقت هو العامل الحاسم للحماية من المضاعفات بمشيئة الله.

خرج المريض متعافياً من مستشفى دله النخيل بعد أن تمّ التأكد من استقراره الصحي ونجاح العلاج بشكل كامل.

ويعكس هذا الإنجاز جاهزية قسم الطوارئ والتزام مستشفى دله النخيل بمعايير الجودة وسرعة الاستجابة للحالات الحرجة، من خلال العمل الجماعي والتنسيق بين الفرق الطبية لتقديم الرعاية اللازمة في الوقت المناسب.

يذكر بأن دلّه الصحية تستقبل أكثر من ٣.٨ مليون زيارة من المراجعين سنوياً عبر شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، بالإضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.