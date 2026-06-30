The emergency department at Dallah Hospital received a patient who was suffering from stomach pain and shortness of breath. After the initial assessment, it became clear that the condition might not just be digestive symptoms, as there was suspicion of a blockage in the coronary arteries, necessitating prompt action and urgent evaluations.

The patient was received at 11:16 AM, and one minute later, the patient was registered and the initial assessment was conducted at 11:17 AM. Immediately, a cardiology specialist was called at 11:20 AM to evaluate the condition and take appropriate medical actions, and the specialist arrived at 11:23 AM to urgently address the case and prevent any complications from the coronary artery blockages.

At 11:40 AM, the patient was transferred to the cardiac catheterization department, which contributed to receiving the appropriate medical intervention in record time, as time is a crucial factor in protecting against complications, God willing.

The patient was discharged healthy from Dallah Hospital after confirming their health stability and the complete success of the treatment.

This achievement reflects the readiness of the emergency department and Dallah Hospital's commitment to quality standards and rapid response to critical cases, through teamwork and coordination among medical teams to provide necessary care in a timely manner.

It is noted that Dallah Health receives over 3.8 million visits from patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.