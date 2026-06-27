This evening, a conjunction of the moon with the stars Antares and Shaula was observed in the sky over the Northern Borders region, in a striking astronomical scene that could be seen with the naked eye in clear weather.

Antares is the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius, distinguished by its red color, while the star Shaula appears nearby within the constellation, forming a celestial view with the moon and the two stars that attracts the attention of astronomy enthusiasts and observers.

Adnan Khalifa, a member of the Astronomy and Space Club, explained that this conjunction is one of the natural astronomical phenomena that recur due to the apparent motion of the moon in its orbit around the Earth, and it does not have any effects on the planet Earth. He pointed out that such phenomena contribute to enhancing interest in astronomy and provide enthusiasts with the opportunity to observe celestial bodies and learn about their positions in the sky.

He noted that the clarity of the atmosphere in the Northern Borders region contributed to the clear observation of the phenomenon, allowing those interested in astrophotography and amateur observers to follow and enjoy this celestial scene.