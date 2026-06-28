شارك وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريف اليوم في الاجتماع الاستثنائي المشترك لوزراء التجارة والصناعة بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، الذي عُقد عبر الاتصال المرئي، برئاسة مملكة البحرين.

وناقش الاجتماع تنفيذ توجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد في لقائهم التشاوري التاسع عشر بجدة، المتعلقة بتعزيز التكامل الاقتصادي الخليجي، وتطوير العمل المشترك في المجالات التجارية والصناعية.

كما استعرض الاجتماع الجهود التي قامت بها اللجنة العليا في الأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون، وخطة العمل المستقبلية مع الدول الأعضاء؛ للخروج بتوصيات تسهم في تعزيز التكامل التجاري والصناعي الخليجي، وتدعم مرونة وتكامل سلاسل الإمداد الإقليمية.