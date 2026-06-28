The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, participated today in the extraordinary joint meeting of the Ministers of Trade and Industry of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which was held via video conference, chaired by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince during their nineteenth consultative meeting in Jeddah, related to enhancing Gulf economic integration and developing joint work in trade and industry sectors.

The meeting also reviewed the efforts made by the Supreme Committee at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the future action plan with member states; to come up with recommendations that contribute to enhancing Gulf trade and industrial integration, and support the resilience and integration of regional supply chains.