Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

During the call, they reviewed the developments in regional and international situations, discussed the updates on the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the efforts being made to reach comprehensive solutions that ensure security and stability in the region.

The call also emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and supporting diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Additionally, they discussed the existing areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.