تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من رئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية إيمانويل ماكرون.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، وبحث مستجدات مذكرة التفاهم الموقعة بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والجهود المبذولة للتوصل لحلول شاملة تحقق الأمن والاستقرار للمنطقة.
كما جرى خلال الاتصال التأكيد على أهمية ضمان حرية الملاحة ودعم الجهود الدبلوماسية لخفض التصعيد.
كما تمت خلال الاتصال مناقشة مجالات التعاون المشترك القائمة بين البلدين، إضافة إلى بحث عدد من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.
During the call, they reviewed the developments in regional and international situations, discussed the updates on the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the efforts being made to reach comprehensive solutions that ensure security and stability in the region.
The call also emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and supporting diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.
Additionally, they discussed the existing areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.