تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من رئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية إيمانويل ماكرون.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، وبحث مستجدات مذكرة التفاهم الموقعة بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والجهود المبذولة للتوصل لحلول شاملة تحقق الأمن والاستقرار للمنطقة.

كما جرى خلال الاتصال التأكيد على أهمية ضمان حرية الملاحة ودعم الجهود الدبلوماسية لخفض التصعيد.

كما تمت خلال الاتصال مناقشة مجالات التعاون المشترك القائمة بين البلدين، إضافة إلى بحث عدد من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.