تمكن فريق طبي بمحافظة الوجه، بالتعاون مع فريق الأكسجة الغشائية خارج الجسم «ECMO» في مستشفى الملك فهد التخصصي بتبوك، من إنقاذ حياة مريضة تعرضت لفشل حاد في القلب والرئتين، بعد تدخل طبي عاجل جسّد تكامل المنظومة الصحية في المنطقة.
وبدأت الحالة عند وصول المريضة إلى قسم الطوارئ بمستشفى الوجه، وهي تعاني من آلام حادة في الصدر وضيق شديد في التنفس، فيما أظهرت الفحوصات الأولية مؤشرات خطيرة استدعت التدخل العلاجي الفوري، إذ أصيبت بفشل تنفسي حاد، أعقبه توقف مؤقت لعضلة القلب، ما استدعى الفريق الطبي لتركيب جهاز الأكسجة الغشائية من نوع «VA-ECMO» لتوفير دعم مؤقت لوظائف القلب والرئتين، الأمر الذي أسهم في استقرار العلامات الحيوية للمريضة وتهيئتها للنقل الآمن إلى مستشفى الملك فهد التخصصي بتبوك، لاستكمال العلاج والرعاية المتقدمة.
وأكد تجمع تبوك الصحي أن هذا التدخل يعكس جاهزية الفرق الطبية وسرعة الاستجابة للحالات الحرجة، إلى جانب كفاءة التكامل بين منشآته الصحية في تقديم خدمات تخصصية متقدمة حتى في أكثر الحالات تعقيداً.
من جهته أشاد فريق «ECMO» بالجهود التي بذلتها الكوادر الطبية والتمريضية في مستشفى الوجه، مثمناً سرعة تعاملها مع الحالة منذ لحظة وصولها، ومؤكداً أن العمل بروح الفريق كان العامل الحاسم في إنقاذ حياة المريضة.
A medical team in the Al-Wajh governorate, in collaboration with the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) team at King Fahd Specialist Hospital in Tabuk, managed to save the life of a patient who suffered from acute heart and lung failure, following an urgent medical intervention that exemplified the integration of the healthcare system in the region.
The situation began when the patient arrived at the emergency department of Al-Wajh Hospital, suffering from severe chest pain and extreme difficulty in breathing. Initial tests showed alarming indicators that necessitated immediate therapeutic intervention, as she experienced acute respiratory failure, followed by a temporary cessation of heart function. This prompted the medical team to install a VA-ECMO device to provide temporary support for the functions of the heart and lungs, which contributed to stabilizing the patient's vital signs and preparing her for safe transfer to King Fahd Specialist Hospital in Tabuk for further treatment and advanced care.
The Tabuk Health Cluster confirmed that this intervention reflects the readiness of medical teams and the rapid response to critical cases, as well as the efficiency of integration among its healthcare facilities in providing advanced specialized services even in the most complex cases.
For its part, the ECMO team praised the efforts exerted by the medical and nursing staff at Al-Wajh Hospital, appreciating their swift handling of the case from the moment of arrival, and affirming that teamwork was the decisive factor in saving the patient's life.