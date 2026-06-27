A medical team in the Al-Wajh governorate, in collaboration with the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) team at King Fahd Specialist Hospital in Tabuk, managed to save the life of a patient who suffered from acute heart and lung failure, following an urgent medical intervention that exemplified the integration of the healthcare system in the region.

The situation began when the patient arrived at the emergency department of Al-Wajh Hospital, suffering from severe chest pain and extreme difficulty in breathing. Initial tests showed alarming indicators that necessitated immediate therapeutic intervention, as she experienced acute respiratory failure, followed by a temporary cessation of heart function. This prompted the medical team to install a VA-ECMO device to provide temporary support for the functions of the heart and lungs, which contributed to stabilizing the patient's vital signs and preparing her for safe transfer to King Fahd Specialist Hospital in Tabuk for further treatment and advanced care.

The Tabuk Health Cluster confirmed that this intervention reflects the readiness of medical teams and the rapid response to critical cases, as well as the efficiency of integration among its healthcare facilities in providing advanced specialized services even in the most complex cases.

For its part, the ECMO team praised the efforts exerted by the medical and nursing staff at Al-Wajh Hospital, appreciating their swift handling of the case from the moment of arrival, and affirming that teamwork was the decisive factor in saving the patient's life.