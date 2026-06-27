Today, asteroid (152637) 1997 NC1 passed near Earth at its closest approach in centuries, without posing any threat to our planet, according to astronomical calculations.

The head of the Astronomy Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, explained that the asteroid, which has a diameter of about one kilometer, reached its closest point to Earth at 2:14 PM Saudi time, at a distance of approximately 2.6 million kilometers, which is equivalent to 6.7 times the average distance between the Earth and the Moon.

He pointed out that this approach is the closest for the asteroid since at least the year 1600, confirming that its trajectory is safe and far from Earth, although an asteroid of this size could cause catastrophic effects if it were to collide with our planet.

Abu Zahra confirmed that space agencies and astronomical observatories continuously monitor near-Earth objects to detect any potential hazards early, allowing for the opportunity to take planetary defense measures when necessary, emphasizing that asteroid (1997 NC1) will continue its journey in space without being a source of concern.