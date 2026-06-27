شهد اليوم مرور الكويكب (152637) 1997 NC1 بالقرب من الأرض في أقرب اقتراب له منذ قرون، دون أن يشكل أي تهديد لكوكبنا، وفقًا للحسابات الفلكية.
وأوضح رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة، أن الكويكب الذي يبلغ قطره نحو كيلومتر واحد، وصل إلى أقرب نقطة من الأرض عند الساعة 2:14 ظهرًا بتوقيت المملكة، على مسافة تقارب 2.6 مليون كيلومتر، أي ما يعادل 6.7 أضعاف متوسط المسافة بين الأرض والقمر.
وأشار إلى أن هذا الاقتراب هو الأقرب للكويكب منذ عام 1600 على الأقل، مؤكدًا أن مساره آمن وبعيد عن الأرض، رغم أن كويكبًا بهذا الحجم قد يتسبب في آثار كارثية إذا اصطدم بكوكبنا.
وأكد أبو زاهرة، أن وكالات الفضاء والمراصد الفلكية تواصل مراقبة الأجسام القريبة من الأرض بشكل مستمر؛ بهدف اكتشاف أي مخاطر محتملة في وقت مبكر، وإتاحة الفرصة لاتخاذ إجراءات الدفاع الكوكبي عند الحاجة، مؤكدًا أن الكويكب (1997 NC1) سيواصل رحلته في الفضاء دون أن يشكل أي مصدر للقلق.
Today, asteroid (152637) 1997 NC1 passed near Earth at its closest approach in centuries, without posing any threat to our planet, according to astronomical calculations.
The head of the Astronomy Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, explained that the asteroid, which has a diameter of about one kilometer, reached its closest point to Earth at 2:14 PM Saudi time, at a distance of approximately 2.6 million kilometers, which is equivalent to 6.7 times the average distance between the Earth and the Moon.
He pointed out that this approach is the closest for the asteroid since at least the year 1600, confirming that its trajectory is safe and far from Earth, although an asteroid of this size could cause catastrophic effects if it were to collide with our planet.
Abu Zahra confirmed that space agencies and astronomical observatories continuously monitor near-Earth objects to detect any potential hazards early, allowing for the opportunity to take planetary defense measures when necessary, emphasizing that asteroid (1997 NC1) will continue its journey in space without being a source of concern.