The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) succeeded, during the period from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, in thwarting attempts to smuggle large quantities of narcotic and prohibited substances through its land, sea, and air customs outlets, totaling 1,098 kilograms, along with 25,112,378 narcotic and prohibited pills.

The authority clarified that these security successes achieved by its customs outlets come as part of its ongoing efforts to protect community security and the safety of its individuals, by tightening customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports, enhancing readiness at customs outlets, and utilizing advanced security technologies in inspection and detection operations, in addition to strengthening the capabilities of its national workforce.

ZATCA indicated that smuggling attempts varied in their methods and concealment techniques, including hiding narcotic and prohibited substances within various shipments such as food items, equipment, vehicles, and trucks, as well as attempts to smuggle them inside the bodies of the smugglers.

The authority emphasized that the success of its personnel in detecting and thwarting these attempts reflects a high level of vigilance and readiness, as well as the efficiency of the human and technical capabilities used in monitoring and inspection operations, noting that enhancing security is one of its strategic priorities, given the direct threat that drugs and prohibited substances pose to community security and safety.

It also confirmed its continued efforts to enhance the capabilities of its customs outlets with advanced security technologies and to implement specialized training programs for its personnel, which contribute to developing and improving their skills in dealing with smuggling methods, as part of the integrated efforts and ongoing coordination with its partners from relevant entities in the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate for Drug Control.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority reiterated its commitment to continuing its efforts to protect the community from drugs and prohibited materials, and to tighten customs control over all customs outlets, contributing to enhancing the Kingdom's security and protecting its resources.

The authority called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling by reporting any information related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System, via the designated security reporting number (1910), or the email 1910@zatca.gov.sa, or the international number (009661910), emphasizing that it treats reports with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information is accurate.