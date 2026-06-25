The Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites has launched the new phase of the Developed Neighborhoods Program, through a package of projects targeting seven priority locations in Mecca and its surroundings, covering an area of over 4.4 million square meters with investments exceeding 16.3 billion riyals.

This phase reflects a trend towards organized development that enhances the quality of life, improves the urban landscape, and supports the efficiency of the built environment, thereby strengthening Mecca's presence as a sustainable developmental and investment destination.

The development of the Al-Khalidiya neighborhood is one of the projects in this new phase of the program, implemented through a partnership between Ladan Investment Company and Al-Ayouni Investment and Contracting Company, in a developmental partnership that reflects the integration of efforts between the organizing entities and developers, and the role of the private sector in supporting urban development projects.

The project aims to improve the urban landscape and enhance the efficiency of the built environment, contributing to the enhancement of the quality of the place and preparing a better environment for residents and visitors.

The role of the Developed Neighborhoods Program is highlighted in organizing and monitoring the implementation of the project, which enhances the integration of roles between the program and the developmental alliance, and supports the alignment of implementation activities with the targets for developing priority neighborhoods.

The development of the Al-Khalidiya neighborhood emphasizes the importance of developmental partnerships in supporting urban development and transforming the targets for neighborhood development into a tangible impact that extends to both people and place.