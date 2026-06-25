أطلقت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة المرحلة الجديدة من برنامج الأحياء المطورة، عبر حزمة من المشاريع التي تستهدف سبعة مواقع ذات أولوية في مكة ومحيطها، على مساحة تتجاوز 4.4 مليون متر مربع وباستثمارات تزيد على 16.3 مليار ريال.

وتعكس هذه المرحلة توجهًا نحو تطوير منظم يرفع جودة الحياة، ويحسن المشهد الحضري، ويدعم كفاءة البيئة العمرانية، بما يعزز حضور مكة المكرمة كوجهة تنموية واستثمارية مستدامة.

ويشكل تطوير حي الخالدية أحد مشاريع المرحلة الجديدة من البرنامج، ويُنفذ عبر تحالف يجمع شركة لدن للاستثمار وشركة العيوني للاستثمار والمقاولات، في شراكة تطويرية تعكس تكامل الجهود بين الجهات المنظمة والمطورين، ودور القطاع الخاص في دعم مشاريع التطوير الحضري.

ويستهدف المشروع تحسين المشهد الحضري، ورفع كفاءة البيئة العمرانية، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة المكان وتهيئة بيئة أفضل للسكان والزوار.

ويبرز دور برنامج الأحياء المطورة في تنظيم ومتابعة تنفيذ المشروع، بما يعزز تكامل الأدوار بين البرنامج والتحالف التطويري، ويدعم مواءمة أعمال التنفيذ مع مستهدفات تطوير الأحياء ذات الأولوية.

ويؤكد تطوير حي الخالدية أهمية الشراكات التطويرية في دعم التنمية الحضرية، وتحويل مستهدفات تطوير الأحياء إلى أثر ملموس يمتد إلى الإنسان والمكان.