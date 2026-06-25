بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لأبيلاردو دي لا إسبرييا، بمناسبة فوزه في الانتخابات الرئاسية في جمهورية كولومبيا.

وأعرب الملك سلمان، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامته، ولشعب جمهورية كولومبيا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لأبيلاردو دي لا إسبرييا، بمناسبة فوزه في الانتخابات الرئاسية في جمهورية كولومبيا.

وعبَّر ولي العهد، عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامته، ولشعب جمهورية كولومبيا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.