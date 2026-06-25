The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to Abelardo de la Espriella on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Colombia.

King Salman expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to His Excellency, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Colombia continued progress and prosperity.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory cable to Abelardo de la Espriella on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Colombia.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to His Excellency, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Colombia continued progress and advancement.