Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated today in the Bahraini capital, Manama, in the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the United States of America, attended by Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and Honorable Heads of Delegations from the GCC countries, the Secretary-General of the GCC, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, and the U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

The meeting reviewed the strategic relations that bind the GCC countries with the United States of America, and ways to develop and enhance them to achieve mutual interests, and strengthen the frameworks of partnership and cooperation between the two sides in various fields.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the regional situation and the current challenges facing the area, and ways to intensify joint coordination between the two sides, contributing to establishing peace and stability in the Arabian Gulf and the Middle East.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing negotiations between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing the importance of considering the interests and security of the GCC countries in any paths or arrangements that may arise, and contributing to establishing security and stability in the region on solid foundations based on respect for sovereignty, good neighborliness, and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

The meeting also examined the importance of ensuring maritime navigation security and the freedom of trade movement through the waterways in the region, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital artery for the regional and global economy.

The meeting affirmed the commitment of the GCC countries and the United States of America to continue ongoing consultations and coordination regarding issues of common interest, and to support efforts aimed at reaching comprehensive political solutions that lead to sustainable security and shared prosperity for all countries and peoples in the region.

Attending the meeting were the Political Affairs Advisor to the Foreign Minister, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, and the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Manal Radwan.