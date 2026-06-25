The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the climatic data recorded as the first quarter of summer approaches indicates that several regions of the Kingdom have experienced high temperatures, with Al-Ahsa Governorate leading with a temperature of 49 degrees Celsius in the shade over three days, while Dammam recorded 49 degrees Celsius in one day, and Al-Qaisumah recorded 48 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the cities of Riyadh, Wadi Al-Dawasir, and Medina were among the cities that frequently recorded 46 degrees Celsius during the past period.

The official spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, explained that the historical climatic records for June show that the city of Jeddah recorded the highest temperature for June, reaching 52.0 degrees Celsius in 2010, reflecting the hot climatic nature that some regions of the Kingdom may experience during this month.

He stated that climatic indicators suggest the continuation of hot weather in the coming period, as the climatic forecasts for the second quarter of summer indicate that temperatures will be higher than their usual climatic averages in most regions of the Kingdom.

The center calls on everyone to continuously follow the reports and weather bulletins issued by it and to take the necessary precautions during periods of high temperatures, especially during peak times.

He added that the National Center of Meteorology continues to monitor and analyze weather and climatic indicators on an hourly basis, updating forecasts to enhance readiness and raise awareness of climatic developments in various regions of the Kingdom.