The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, arrived in Manama today, where he was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, to participate in the ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the United States of America.

The meeting will discuss the strategic cooperation relations between the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United States of America, as well as their common priorities.