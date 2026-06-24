وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، إلى المنامة اليوم، وكان في استقباله وزير خارجية مملكة البحرين الدكتور عبداللطيف بن راشد الزياني، للمشاركة في الاجتماع الوزاري بين دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

وسيناقش الاجتماع علاقات التعاون الإستراتيجية بين الدول الأعضاء في مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، والأولويات المشتركة بينها.