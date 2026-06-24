وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس الأول، 450 سلة غذائية للفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في ولاية تارابا بجمهورية نيجيريا الاتحادية، استفاد منها 2.700 فرد بواقع 450 أسرة، وذلك ضمن مشروع المساعدات الغذائية للمتضررين والنازحين في جمهورية نيجيريا الاتحادية لعام 2026م.

وتأتي هذه المساعدات امتداداً للمشاريع والبرامج الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم الأمن الغذائي في العديد من الدول والشعوب المحتاجة والمتضررة حول العالم.