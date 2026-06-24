The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 450 food baskets for the most needy groups in Taraba State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, the day before yesterday, benefiting 2,700 individuals, equivalent to 450 families. This is part of the food aid project for the affected and displaced in the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the year 2026.

This assistance comes as an extension of the relief and humanitarian projects and programs provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support food security in many countries and communities in need and affected around the world.