وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس الأول، 450 سلة غذائية للفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في ولاية تارابا بجمهورية نيجيريا الاتحادية، استفاد منها 2.700 فرد بواقع 450 أسرة، وذلك ضمن مشروع المساعدات الغذائية للمتضررين والنازحين في جمهورية نيجيريا الاتحادية لعام 2026م.
وتأتي هذه المساعدات امتداداً للمشاريع والبرامج الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم الأمن الغذائي في العديد من الدول والشعوب المحتاجة والمتضررة حول العالم.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 450 food baskets for the most needy groups in Taraba State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, the day before yesterday, benefiting 2,700 individuals, equivalent to 450 families. This is part of the food aid project for the affected and displaced in the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the year 2026.
This assistance comes as an extension of the relief and humanitarian projects and programs provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support food security in many countries and communities in need and affected around the world.