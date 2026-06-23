The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Huqail, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval of the geographical scopes and the executive regulations for the updated system for non-Saudis to own real estate.



He praised the support and attention the real estate sector receives from the leadership, which has contributed to the development of a more mature legislative and regulatory framework that safeguards rights, enhances the quality of transactions, and boosts the attractiveness of the Saudi real estate market. He emphasized that the approval represents an organizational step that contributes to the development of the real estate market, enhances its reliability, and establishes real estate balance, in line with economic targets.



Al-Huqail explained that the adoption of the geographical scopes and the executive regulations is a continuation of the legislative framework for the updated system for non-Saudis to own real estate, through a clear framework that defines ownership locations, types of real estate rights, percentages, durations of usufruct, requirements, and procedures. He pointed out that the limited geographical scopes represent a precise regulatory tool to direct real estate growth and link real estate opportunities with the needs of cities and their capacity for growth, while considering the uniqueness of locations with religious and organizational significance, foremost among them Mecca and Medina, in a manner that preserves their status and enhances the clarity of ownership pathways associated with them according to the governing provisions.



The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing confirmed that the executive regulations contribute to enhancing the clarity of procedures and organizing the journey of beneficiaries through official channels, including the "Saudi Real Estate" portal, linking with the real estate registry, electronic payment methods, and disclosure and compliance mechanisms, thereby enhancing transparency and safeguarding the rights of stakeholders.



He concluded his statement by affirming that the Cabinet's approval of the geographical scopes and the executive regulations for the system of non-Saudis owning real estate enhances a new phase of maturity in the real estate market in the Kingdom, and confirms the commitment to building a reliable real estate system that grows in balance, safeguards rights, elevates the quality of life, and supports the Kingdom's position as a global destination for living, working, and investing.