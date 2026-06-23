رفع وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين وولي العهد، بمناسبة موافقة مجلس الوزراء على النطاقات الجغرافية واللائحة التنفيذية للنظام المحدث لتملك غير السعوديين للعقار.


وثمّن، ما يحظى به القطاع العقاري من دعم واهتمام من القيادة أسهما في تطوير منظومة تشريعية وتنظيمية أكثر نضجاً، تحفظ الحقوق، وترفع جودة التعاملات، وتعزز جاذبية السوق العقارية السعودية، مؤكداً أن الموافقة تمثل خطوة تنظيمية تسهم في تطوير السوق العقارية، وتعزيز موثوقيتها، وترسيخ التوازن العقاري، بما يواكب المستهدفات الاقتصادية.


وأوضح الحقيل أن اعتماد النطاقات الجغرافية واللائحة التنفيذية يأتي استكمالاً للمنظومة التشريعية للنظام المحدث لتملك غير السعوديين للعقار، من خلال إطار واضح يحدد مواقع التملك، وأنواع الحقوق العقارية، والنسب، ومدد الانتفاع، والمتطلبات والإجراءات. مشيراً إلى أن النطاقات الجغرافية المحدودة تمثل أداة تنظيمية دقيقة لتوجيه النمو العقاري، وربط الفرص العقارية باحتياجات المدن وقدرتها على النمو، مع مراعاة خصوصية المواقع ذات الطبيعة الدينية والتنظيمية، وفي مقدمتها مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، بما يحفظ مكانتهما، ويعزز وضوح مسارات التملك المرتبطة بهما وفق الأحكام المنظمة.


وأكد وزير البلديات أن اللائحة التنفيذية تسهم في رفع وضوح الإجراءات، وتنظيم رحلة المستفيدين عبر القنوات الرسمية، بما في ذلك بوابة «عقارات السعودية»، والربط مع السجل العقاري، ووسائل الدفع الإلكترونية، وآليات الإفصاح والامتثال، بما يعزز الشفافية ويحفظ حقوق المتعاملين.


واختتم تصريحه بتأكيد أن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على النطاقات الجغرافية واللائحة التنفيذية لنظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار تعزز مرحلة جديدة من نضج السوق العقارية في المملكة، وتؤكد المضي في بناء منظومة عقارية موثوقة، تنمو بتوازن، وتحفظ الحقوق، وترتقي بجودة الحياة، وتدعم مكانة المملكة وجهة عالمية للعيش والعمل والاستثمار.