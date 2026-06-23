رفع وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين وولي العهد، بمناسبة موافقة مجلس الوزراء على النطاقات الجغرافية واللائحة التنفيذية للنظام المحدث لتملك غير السعوديين للعقار.
وثمّن، ما يحظى به القطاع العقاري من دعم واهتمام من القيادة أسهما في تطوير منظومة تشريعية وتنظيمية أكثر نضجاً، تحفظ الحقوق، وترفع جودة التعاملات، وتعزز جاذبية السوق العقارية السعودية، مؤكداً أن الموافقة تمثل خطوة تنظيمية تسهم في تطوير السوق العقارية، وتعزيز موثوقيتها، وترسيخ التوازن العقاري، بما يواكب المستهدفات الاقتصادية.
وأوضح الحقيل أن اعتماد النطاقات الجغرافية واللائحة التنفيذية يأتي استكمالاً للمنظومة التشريعية للنظام المحدث لتملك غير السعوديين للعقار، من خلال إطار واضح يحدد مواقع التملك، وأنواع الحقوق العقارية، والنسب، ومدد الانتفاع، والمتطلبات والإجراءات. مشيراً إلى أن النطاقات الجغرافية المحدودة تمثل أداة تنظيمية دقيقة لتوجيه النمو العقاري، وربط الفرص العقارية باحتياجات المدن وقدرتها على النمو، مع مراعاة خصوصية المواقع ذات الطبيعة الدينية والتنظيمية، وفي مقدمتها مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، بما يحفظ مكانتهما، ويعزز وضوح مسارات التملك المرتبطة بهما وفق الأحكام المنظمة.
وأكد وزير البلديات أن اللائحة التنفيذية تسهم في رفع وضوح الإجراءات، وتنظيم رحلة المستفيدين عبر القنوات الرسمية، بما في ذلك بوابة «عقارات السعودية»، والربط مع السجل العقاري، ووسائل الدفع الإلكترونية، وآليات الإفصاح والامتثال، بما يعزز الشفافية ويحفظ حقوق المتعاملين.
واختتم تصريحه بتأكيد أن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على النطاقات الجغرافية واللائحة التنفيذية لنظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار تعزز مرحلة جديدة من نضج السوق العقارية في المملكة، وتؤكد المضي في بناء منظومة عقارية موثوقة، تنمو بتوازن، وتحفظ الحقوق، وترتقي بجودة الحياة، وتدعم مكانة المملكة وجهة عالمية للعيش والعمل والاستثمار.
The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Huqail, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval of the geographical scopes and the executive regulations for the updated system for non-Saudis to own real estate.
He praised the support and attention the real estate sector receives from the leadership, which has contributed to the development of a more mature legislative and regulatory framework that safeguards rights, enhances the quality of transactions, and boosts the attractiveness of the Saudi real estate market. He emphasized that the approval represents an organizational step that contributes to the development of the real estate market, enhances its reliability, and establishes real estate balance, in line with economic targets.
Al-Huqail explained that the adoption of the geographical scopes and the executive regulations is a continuation of the legislative framework for the updated system for non-Saudis to own real estate, through a clear framework that defines ownership locations, types of real estate rights, percentages, durations of usufruct, requirements, and procedures. He pointed out that the limited geographical scopes represent a precise regulatory tool to direct real estate growth and link real estate opportunities with the needs of cities and their capacity for growth, while considering the uniqueness of locations with religious and organizational significance, foremost among them Mecca and Medina, in a manner that preserves their status and enhances the clarity of ownership pathways associated with them according to the governing provisions.
The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing confirmed that the executive regulations contribute to enhancing the clarity of procedures and organizing the journey of beneficiaries through official channels, including the "Saudi Real Estate" portal, linking with the real estate registry, electronic payment methods, and disclosure and compliance mechanisms, thereby enhancing transparency and safeguarding the rights of stakeholders.
He concluded his statement by affirming that the Cabinet's approval of the geographical scopes and the executive regulations for the system of non-Saudis owning real estate enhances a new phase of maturity in the real estate market in the Kingdom, and confirms the commitment to building a reliable real estate system that grows in balance, safeguards rights, elevates the quality of life, and supports the Kingdom's position as a global destination for living, working, and investing.