لا ينبتّ إنسانُ الباحة عن جذوره الأولى، ويظل فيه من الحنين ما في صدور المجاهيم لمرابع ملاكها العتيدين، وإن تمدّن بعضهم معيشياً بحكم الوظائف والرواتب واختيار المدن للسكنى، ونرى اليوم في كل قرية جهود أحفاد لاستعادة هويّة الأجداد الزراعية من خلال أراضٍ ومدرجات بامتداد سراة وتهامة وبادية غامد وزهران، وينطلق شبان مرددين أهازيج أسلافهم «يا الله اليوم يا الله زرعنا لا تعوقه، مثل ما عقت زرعٍ سَبَلَه في حلوقه»، وتردد معه الجبال المحيطة بالأودية إحاطة سوار بمِعصم «ما عد إلا الجميلة حقنا فيها، يا الله إنك تخلّي من يخليها».


وفي ظل ما يتبناه فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في منطقة الباحة من دعم للمبادرات، وتحفيز لصغار المزارعين، وتوفير الدعم والخدمات اللوجيستية كافة، انطلاقاً من رؤية المملكة 2030، تحفّز أهالي المنطقة للعودة لمزارعهم وتأهيل المدرجات في ظل ما تزخر به منطقتهم من مزايا نسبية، منها خصوبة التربة، ووفرة المياه الجوفية، وجريان العديد من الأودية.

وتجددت أواصر العمل والإنتاج والعناية بالأرض التي عُرفت بثمارها وفواكهها التي تعد الأجود في أسواقنا المحلية، بل غدت في موسم الصيف «براند» على مستوى المملكة. ويتوافد المصطافون على الباعة في محلاتهم أو بسطاتهم المتنقلة لشراء العنب والرمان والمشمش والتفاح واللوز والخوخ والتين والبرشومي، والاستمتاع بمناخات معتدلة.


فيما تنظم الجمعيات الأهلية بإشراف فرع الوزارة مهرجانات موسمية للفواكه. وأسهمت البرامج الداعمة للقطاع الزراعي في رفع كفاءة الإنتاج وجودة المحاصيل، من خلال اعتماد أساليب الري الحديثة، والعناية بالمدرجات الزراعية، وتطبيق الممارسات المستدامة التي تواكب مستهدفات التنمية والأمن الغذائي، فيما تعززت مشاريع السياحة الريفية.

وقلَّما تمر في قرية من القرى، إلا وأصحابها من مختلف الأعمار، وبدور فاعل من السيدات، يخدمون مزارعهم وأعينهم تفيض بالرجاء في رب السماء أن ينزل عليهم الغيث، وألسنتهم تلهج «يا فرج الله القريب، يا أقرب من الداعي للمجيب».