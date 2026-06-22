No person from Al-Bahah can detach themselves from their original roots, and they carry within them a longing akin to that in the hearts of the clouds for the pastures of their steadfast angels. Even if some have become more urbanized due to jobs and salaries and the choice of cities for residence, we see today in every village the efforts of descendants to reclaim their ancestors' agricultural identity through lands and terraces extending across Sarawat, Tihamah, and the Badiah of Ghamid and Zahran. Young men chant the songs of their ancestors: "O Allah, today, O Allah, our crops, do not hinder them, just as you hindered the crops that were choked in their throats," and the surrounding mountains echo around the valleys like a bracelet around a wrist: "Only the beautiful remains with us, O Allah, may you keep those who keep it."





In light of what the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Al-Bahah region is adopting in terms of support for initiatives, encouraging small farmers, and providing all logistical support and services, based on the Kingdom's Vision 2030, the people of the region are motivated to return to their farms and rehabilitate the terraces, given the relative advantages their region boasts, including fertile soil, abundant groundwater, and the flow of many valleys.

The bonds of work, production, and care for the land, known for its fruits that are considered the best in our local markets, have been renewed, and it has even become a "brand" during the summer season at the national level. Tourists flock to vendors in their shops or mobile stalls to buy grapes, pomegranates, apricots, apples, almonds, peaches, figs, and prickly pears, enjoying the moderate climates.



Meanwhile, community associations, under the supervision of the ministry branch, organize seasonal fruit festivals. Support programs for the agricultural sector have contributed to raising production efficiency and crop quality through the adoption of modern irrigation methods, care for agricultural terraces, and the application of sustainable practices that align with development and food security targets, while rural tourism projects have been enhanced.

It is rare to pass through a village without seeing its inhabitants of various ages, with an active role from women, tending to their farms, their eyes brimming with hope in the Lord of the heavens that rain may fall upon them, and their tongues uttering, "O relief from Allah, the near one, O closer than the caller to the responder."