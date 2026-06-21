The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, today sponsored the graduation ceremony for the fifth batch of the higher diploma in judicial studies, which is implemented by the Judicial Training Center; aimed at preparing and qualifying judicial competencies for the judicial pathway.

He praised the generous support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the continuous support and follow-up from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for the development of the judicial system and enhancing its efficiency.

The Minister of Justice congratulated the graduates on completing this important academic and professional stage, affirming that the judiciary is a great message and a significant responsibility; due to its association with preserving rights and achieving justice. He noted that what the graduates have gained during their qualification and training journey represents a foundation for a professional career that requires continuous learning, development, and a sense of the trust placed upon the judge.

He emphasized that investing in judicial competencies is one of the most important pillars of judicial development, and that building judges academically and professionally is among the most crucial enablers for enhancing the quality of judicial outcomes and maximizing their impact.

He also confirmed that the current phase focuses on the quality of judicial outcomes and maximizing their impact, indicating that the measure is not just the speed of achievement, but also the quality of the judicial ruling, its sound reasoning, coherence, and reliability.

He pointed out that legislative, digital, and institutional development, along with the utilization of artificial intelligence and modern technologies, aim to enable judges to dedicate themselves to their primary mission of achieving justice and issuing high-quality rulings, affirming that technology is a supportive tool, while the judge's knowledge, qualification, and independence remain the decisive element in the judicial process.

In conclusion, the Minister of Justice urged the graduates to adhere to the values of integrity, neutrality, and professional responsibility, and to continue learning and developing, asking God to grant them success and guidance, and to assist them in fulfilling their trust, achieving justice, and serving the nation.