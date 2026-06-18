باشرت وزارة الصحة إجراءاتها النظامية حيال ما رصدته من منشورات متزامنة ومتشابهة لعددٍ من الممارسين الصحيين، تضمنت ترويجاً لخدمات منشأة صحية عبر حساباتهم الفردية، مع إشارات إلى الأسعار والحجز والتأمين، بما ينطوي على القيام بحملة تسويقية قد لا تتوافق مع ضوابط الإعلان الصحي وفيها جوانب قد تنافي بعض أخلاقيات المهنة.
وتؤكد الوزارة على أن الانتقال المهني للممارس الصحي، وإشعار مرضاه بتغيّر مقر ممارسته بما يحفظ استمرارية الرعاية حق مشروع ومكفول، إلا أن الإعلان عن الخدمات الصحية يجب أن يكون وفق اشتراطات تنظيم الإعلانات الصحية. ومن خلال القنوات النظامية المعتمدة، بما يضمن الالتزام بالضوابط واللوائح ذات العلاقة، ويحافظ على المهنية والشفافية في تقديم الخدمات الصحية.
The Ministry of Health has initiated its regulatory procedures regarding what it has observed from simultaneous and similar posts by a number of healthcare practitioners, which included promoting the services of a healthcare facility through their individual accounts, with references to prices, reservations, and insurance, which entails conducting a marketing campaign that may not comply with the regulations of health advertising and contains aspects that may contradict some ethical standards of the profession.
The ministry emphasizes that the professional transition of the healthcare practitioner and notifying their patients of any change in their practice location to ensure continuity of care is a legitimate and guaranteed right. However, advertising health services must be in accordance with the requirements for regulating health advertisements. This should be done through the approved official channels, ensuring compliance with the relevant regulations and maintaining professionalism and transparency in providing health services.