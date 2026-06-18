The Ministry of Health has initiated its regulatory procedures regarding what it has observed from simultaneous and similar posts by a number of healthcare practitioners, which included promoting the services of a healthcare facility through their individual accounts, with references to prices, reservations, and insurance, which entails conducting a marketing campaign that may not comply with the regulations of health advertising and contains aspects that may contradict some ethical standards of the profession.

The ministry emphasizes that the professional transition of the healthcare practitioner and notifying their patients of any change in their practice location to ensure continuity of care is a legitimate and guaranteed right. However, advertising health services must be in accordance with the requirements for regulating health advertisements. This should be done through the approved official channels, ensuring compliance with the relevant regulations and maintaining professionalism and transparency in providing health services.