The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Counselor Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, met with Bilal Recep Erdogan, the son of His Excellency the President of Turkey, during his visit to the Republic of Turkey.

During the meeting, Al Sheikh emphasized the depth of the relations and cooperation ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey.

It is worth noting that the entertainment sector in the Kingdom is witnessing a strong presence on both regional and international levels, through numerous partnerships and quality events that enhance the Kingdom's position as a leading destination in the major events industry.