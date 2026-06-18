التقى رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ، في إطار زيارته إلى الجمهورية التركية، بلال رجب أردوغان نجل فخامة الرئيس التركي.

وأكد آل الشيخ -خلال اللقاء- عمق العلاقات وروابط التعاون بين المملكة العربية السعودية والجمهورية التركية.

يذكر أن قطاع الترفيه في المملكة يشهد حضورًا قويًا على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، من خلال العديد من الشراكات والفعاليات النوعية التي تعزز مكانة المملكة وجهةً رائدة في صناعة الفعاليات الكبرى.