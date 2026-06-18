«السياحة السعودية» تعانق التاريخ وتكسر الأرقام بـ 304 مليارات ريال

The Ministry of Tourism has issued the annual statistical report for the year 2025, showcasing the key indicators of growth in the tourism sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the focus on its comprehensive transformation according to the National Tourism Strategy and the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Tourism Minister Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb confirmed that the record results and positive information in the report came thanks to the unlimited support from the wise leadership and its directives to develop the tourism sector as a fundamental pillar in diversifying the national economy and achieving the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

He said: "The figures in the annual report for 2025 reflect the growing economic impact of the sector, as the Kingdom recorded the highest historical figure for total tourism spending for both domestic and incoming tourism at approximately 304 billion in 2025; highlighting the social impact of the sector on employment, destination development, and improving quality of life."

The report indicated that the total number of local and incoming tourists in 2025 is estimated at around 123 million tourists, with a growth rate of 6% compared to 2024, while the total tourism spending for both domestic and incoming tourism reached a record figure of approximately 304 billion, with a growth of 7% compared to 2024.

The report highlighted the important role of tourism in the economy, contributing 4.9% to the GDP in 2024, achieving a growth of about 14% compared to the previous year, and this impact continued in 2025 with a surplus in the travel item within the balance of payments amounting to 49.4 billion, with the travel item contributing more than 61% of total exports within the services account.

The report included an overview of the demand drivers in the tourism sector, where the number of incoming tourists reached 29.3 million in 2025, with total spending of 176.6 billion, compared to 93.3 million local tourists, whose tourism spending amounted to 127.1 billion.

Regarding the purposes of visits in 2025, the percentage of overnight visitors for non-religious purposes was about 52% of the total overnight visitors, compared to 44% in 2019.

The report noted that the number of employees in the tourism industries reached about 1.03 million employees in 2025, and the percentage of Saudi women's participation in tourism jobs held by Saudis rose to 47% compared to 5% in 2018; reflecting the sector's role in providing jobs and empowering national competencies.