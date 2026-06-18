«السياحة السعودية» تعانق التاريخ وتكسر الأرقام بـ 304 مليارات ريال

أصدرت وزارة السياحة التقرير الإحصائي السنوي لعام 2025، مستعرضةً أبرز مؤشرات نمو القطاع السياحي في المملكة العربية السعودية، ومحور تحوّله الشامل وفق الإستراتيجية الوطنية للسياحة ورؤية المملكة 2030.
وأكّد وزير السياحة أحمد بن عقيل الخطيب أن النتائج القياسية والمعلومات الإيجابية في التقرير جاءت بفضل الدعم غير المحدود من القيادة الرشيدة وتوجيهاتها لتطوير القطاع السياحي كركيزة أساسية في تنويع الاقتصاد الوطني وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وقال: «الأرقام في التقرير السنوي لعام 2025 تعكس الأثر الاقتصادي المتنامي للقطاع، حيث سجلت المملكة أعلى رقمٍ تاريخي لإجمالي الإنفاق السياحي للسياحة المحلية والوافدة بنحو 304 مليارات في عام 2025؛ ما يُبرز الأثر الاجتماعي للقطاع في التوظيف، وتطوير الوجهات، وتحسين جودة الحياة».
وأشار التقرير إلى أن إجمالي عدد السياح المحليين والوافدين في عام 2025 يقدر بنحو 123 مليون سائح، بنسبة نمو 6٪ مقارنةً بعام 2024، فيما سجل إجمالي الإنفاق السياحي للسياحة المحلية والوافدة رقمًا قياسيًا بنحو 304 مليارات، مع نمو 7٪ مقارنة بعام 2024.
وسلّط التقرير الضوء على الدور المهم للسياحة في الاقتصاد، حيث أسهمت بنسبة 4.9٪ من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في عام 2024، محققة نموًا بنحو 14٪ مقارنة بالعام السابق، واستمر هذا الأثر في عام 2025 مع فائض في بند السفر ضمن ميزان المدفوعات بلغ 49.4 مليار، وأسهم بند السفر بأكثر من 61٪ من إجمالي الصادرات ضمن حساب الخدمات.
وتضمّن التقرير لمحة عن محركات الطلب في قطاع السياحة، حيث بلغ عدد السياح الوافدين 29.3 مليونًا في عام 2025، بإجمالي إنفاق 176.6 مليار، مقابل 93.3 مليون سائح محلي، بلغ إنفاقهم السياحي 127.1 مليار.
وفيما يخص أغراض الزيارات في عام 2025، بلغت نسبة زوار المبيت للأغراض غير الدينية نحو 52٪ من إجمالي زوار المبيت، مقابل 44٪ في عام 2019.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن عدد العاملين في الصناعات السياحية بلغ نحو 1.03 مليون موظف في عام 2025، وارتفعت نسبة مشاركة المرأة السعودية في الوظائف السياحية التي يشغلها السعوديون إلى 47٪ مقارنة بنسبة 5٪ في عام 2018؛ ما يعكس دور القطاع في توفير الوظائف وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية.
The Ministry of Tourism has issued the annual statistical report for the year 2025, showcasing the key indicators of growth in the tourism sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the focus on its comprehensive transformation according to the National Tourism Strategy and the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
Tourism Minister Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb confirmed that the record results and positive information in the report came thanks to the unlimited support from the wise leadership and its directives to develop the tourism sector as a fundamental pillar in diversifying the national economy and achieving the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
He said: "The figures in the annual report for 2025 reflect the growing economic impact of the sector, as the Kingdom recorded the highest historical figure for total tourism spending for both domestic and incoming tourism at approximately 304 billion in 2025; highlighting the social impact of the sector on employment, destination development, and improving quality of life."
The report indicated that the total number of local and incoming tourists in 2025 is estimated at around 123 million tourists, with a growth rate of 6% compared to 2024, while the total tourism spending for both domestic and incoming tourism reached a record figure of approximately 304 billion, with a growth of 7% compared to 2024.
The report highlighted the important role of tourism in the economy, contributing 4.9% to the GDP in 2024, achieving a growth of about 14% compared to the previous year, and this impact continued in 2025 with a surplus in the travel item within the balance of payments amounting to 49.4 billion, with the travel item contributing more than 61% of total exports within the services account.
The report included an overview of the demand drivers in the tourism sector, where the number of incoming tourists reached 29.3 million in 2025, with total spending of 176.6 billion, compared to 93.3 million local tourists, whose tourism spending amounted to 127.1 billion.
Regarding the purposes of visits in 2025, the percentage of overnight visitors for non-religious purposes was about 52% of the total overnight visitors, compared to 44% in 2019.
The report noted that the number of employees in the tourism industries reached about 1.03 million employees in 2025, and the percentage of Saudi women's participation in tourism jobs held by Saudis rose to 47% compared to 5% in 2018; reflecting the sector's role in providing jobs and empowering national competencies.