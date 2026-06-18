أصدرت وزارة السياحة التقرير الإحصائي السنوي لعام 2025، مستعرضةً أبرز مؤشرات نمو القطاع السياحي في المملكة العربية السعودية، ومحور تحوّله الشامل وفق الإستراتيجية الوطنية للسياحة ورؤية المملكة 2030.

«السياحة السعودية» تعانق التاريخ وتكسر الأرقام بـ 304 مليارات ريال

وأكّد وزير السياحة أحمد بن عقيل الخطيب أن النتائج القياسية والمعلومات الإيجابية في التقرير جاءت بفضل الدعم غير المحدود من القيادة الرشيدة وتوجيهاتها لتطوير القطاع السياحي كركيزة أساسية في تنويع الاقتصاد الوطني وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وقال: «الأرقام في التقرير السنوي لعام 2025 تعكس الأثر الاقتصادي المتنامي للقطاع، حيث سجلت المملكة أعلى رقمٍ تاريخي لإجمالي الإنفاق السياحي للسياحة المحلية والوافدة بنحو 304 مليارات في عام 2025؛ ما يُبرز الأثر الاجتماعي للقطاع في التوظيف، وتطوير الوجهات، وتحسين جودة الحياة».

وأشار التقرير إلى أن إجمالي عدد السياح المحليين والوافدين في عام 2025 يقدر بنحو 123 مليون سائح، بنسبة نمو 6٪ مقارنةً بعام 2024، فيما سجل إجمالي الإنفاق السياحي للسياحة المحلية والوافدة رقمًا قياسيًا بنحو 304 مليارات، مع نمو 7٪ مقارنة بعام 2024.

وسلّط التقرير الضوء على الدور المهم للسياحة في الاقتصاد، حيث أسهمت بنسبة 4.9٪ من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في عام 2024، محققة نموًا بنحو 14٪ مقارنة بالعام السابق، واستمر هذا الأثر في عام 2025 مع فائض في بند السفر ضمن ميزان المدفوعات بلغ 49.4 مليار، وأسهم بند السفر بأكثر من 61٪ من إجمالي الصادرات ضمن حساب الخدمات.

وتضمّن التقرير لمحة عن محركات الطلب في قطاع السياحة، حيث بلغ عدد السياح الوافدين 29.3 مليونًا في عام 2025، بإجمالي إنفاق 176.6 مليار، مقابل 93.3 مليون سائح محلي، بلغ إنفاقهم السياحي 127.1 مليار.

وفيما يخص أغراض الزيارات في عام 2025، بلغت نسبة زوار المبيت للأغراض غير الدينية نحو 52٪ من إجمالي زوار المبيت، مقابل 44٪ في عام 2019.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن عدد العاملين في الصناعات السياحية بلغ نحو 1.03 مليون موظف في عام 2025، وارتفعت نسبة مشاركة المرأة السعودية في الوظائف السياحية التي يشغلها السعوديون إلى 47٪ مقارنة بنسبة 5٪ في عام 2018؛ ما يعكس دور القطاع في توفير الوظائف وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية.