لف الحزن الوسط الفني المصري والعربي عقب رحيل الفنان المعتزل حسني شريف، والد النجم تامر حسني، بعد ساعات عصيبة قضاها داخل غرفة العناية المركزة في أحد مستشفيات القاهرة، مخلّفاً وراءه قصة إنسانية وفنية ملهمة ومحطات فارقة حبست أنفاس المحبين.
الرحيل المؤلم جاء بعد ساعات قليلة من موجة شائعات وتضارب أنباء اجتاحت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ اضطر رامي مسعد مدير أعمال تامر حسني للخروج ببيان صحفي عاجل ينفي فيه الشائعات المبكرة، موضحاً أن والد تامر حسني يخوض معركة صحية حرجة وسط يرابط فيها تامر إلى جواره لحظة بلحظة، قبل أن يسلم الأب الروح لبارئها بعد صراع طويل مع المرض.
كيف رد تامر حسني الدين لوالده؟
لعل الفصل الأحدث والأكثر إيلاماً في حياة الراحل هو ما كشفت عنه تفاصيل علاقتة بنجله، إذ انفصل حسني شريف عن أسرته عندما كان تامر في السابعة من عمره، ليتكفل الطفل الصغير وشقيقه بمواجهة الحياة الصعبة ورعاية والدتهما والعمل في مهن شاقة مبكراً.
ورغم سنوات الغربة الطويلة التي قضاها الأب في سوريا وابتعاده عن المشهد، رفض تامر حسني أن يحمل في قلبه سوى البر، حيث استعاد والده فور قدرته المالية وقدم له رعاية طبية وإنسانية شاملة، متكفلاً بكافة احتياجاته في سنوات مرضه وضعفه حتى رمقه الأخير، في نموذج إنساني لبر الأبناء بالوالدين.
من هو حسني شريف؟
الراحل حسني شريف عباس فرغلي لم يكن مجرد والد لنجم شباك، بل كان فناناً يمتلك خامة صوتية مميزة وبصمة حاضرة في سينما الستينيات والسبعينيات، حيث شارك في أعمال سينمائية شهيرة مثل «جدعان حارتنا»، و«كدابين الزفة»، و«الجوازة دي مش لازم تتم».
كما ترك أرشيفاً غنائياً لافتاً بأغنيات مثل «مين زيك مين» و«لماذا أعيش»، فضلاً عن إبداعه في أداء التواشيح الدينية بمسلسل «الحرملك»، قبل أن يفضل الابتعاد والاعتزال، ليعود اسمه للسطوع مجدداً بالتزامن مع النجاح الأسطوري الذي حققه نجله «نجم الجيل».
لم يكد يمر الوقت على فاجعة الرحيل، حتى خرج النجم تامر حسني عبر حسابه الرسمي على "إنستغرام" بكلمات تدمي القلوب ونعى والده الراحل بأسى بالغ، طالباً من ملايين المتابعين الدعاء له بالرحمة والمغفرة وقراءة الفاتحة على روحه. وعلى خلفية حالة الحداد والصدمة التي تعيشها الأسرة، أعلنت الجهات المنظمة لأعمال "نجم الجيل" عن تعليق كافة نشاطاته وارتباطاته الغنائية الحية، حيث تقرر رسمياً تأجيل حفل افتتاح مهرجان "يلا ساحل" بمدينة العلمين الجديدة، إلى جانب إرجاء حفله المرتقب ضمن فعاليات مهرجان جرش الدولي بالأردن، على أن يتم الكشف عن المواعيد الجديدة لاحقاً فور تجاوز هذه الظروف الاستثنائية العصيبة.
The artistic community in Egypt and the Arab world was enveloped in sadness following the passing of the retired artist Hosni Sharif, the father of star Tamer Hosny, after difficult hours spent in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Cairo, leaving behind an inspiring human and artistic story and pivotal moments that took the breath away from his loved ones.
The painful departure came just hours after a wave of rumors and conflicting news swept through social media platforms, prompting Rami Mas'ad, Tamer Hosny's manager, to issue an urgent press statement denying the early rumors, clarifying that Tamer Hosny's father was fighting a critical health battle while Tamer was by his side moment by moment, before the father surrendered his soul to its Creator after a long struggle with illness.
How did Tamer Hosny repay his father’s kindness?
The most recent and painful chapter in the life of the deceased is revealed in the details of his relationship with his son, as Hosni Sharif separated from his family when Tamer was just seven years old, leaving the young boy and his brother to face a difficult life, care for their mother, and work in tough jobs from an early age.
Despite the long years of estrangement the father spent in Syria and his absence from the scene, Tamer Hosny refused to harbor anything but kindness in his heart, as he welcomed his father back as soon as he was financially able, providing him with comprehensive medical and humanitarian care, taking care of all his needs during his years of illness and weakness until his last breath, exemplifying the human model of children’s kindness to their parents.
Who is Hosni Sharif?
The late Hosni Sharif Abbas Farghali was not just the father of a box office star; he was an artist with a distinctive vocal quality and a notable presence in the cinema of the sixties and seventies, having participated in famous cinematic works such as "Gad'an Haratina," "Kaddabin Al-Zaffa," and "This Marriage Should Not Happen."
He also left behind a remarkable musical archive with songs like "Min Zik Min" and "Lima A'eesh," in addition to his creativity in performing religious chants in the series "Al-Haramlek," before choosing to step back and retire, only for his name to shine again alongside the legendary success achieved by his son, the "Star of the Generation."