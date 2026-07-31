The artistic community in Egypt and the Arab world was enveloped in sadness following the passing of the retired artist Hosni Sharif, the father of star Tamer Hosny, after difficult hours spent in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Cairo, leaving behind an inspiring human and artistic story and pivotal moments that took the breath away from his loved ones.

The painful departure came just hours after a wave of rumors and conflicting news swept through social media platforms, prompting Rami Mas'ad, Tamer Hosny's manager, to issue an urgent press statement denying the early rumors, clarifying that Tamer Hosny's father was fighting a critical health battle while Tamer was by his side moment by moment, before the father surrendered his soul to its Creator after a long struggle with illness.

How did Tamer Hosny repay his father’s kindness?

The most recent and painful chapter in the life of the deceased is revealed in the details of his relationship with his son, as Hosni Sharif separated from his family when Tamer was just seven years old, leaving the young boy and his brother to face a difficult life, care for their mother, and work in tough jobs from an early age.

Despite the long years of estrangement the father spent in Syria and his absence from the scene, Tamer Hosny refused to harbor anything but kindness in his heart, as he welcomed his father back as soon as he was financially able, providing him with comprehensive medical and humanitarian care, taking care of all his needs during his years of illness and weakness until his last breath, exemplifying the human model of children’s kindness to their parents.

Who is Hosni Sharif?

The late Hosni Sharif Abbas Farghali was not just the father of a box office star; he was an artist with a distinctive vocal quality and a notable presence in the cinema of the sixties and seventies, having participated in famous cinematic works such as "Gad'an Haratina," "Kaddabin Al-Zaffa," and "This Marriage Should Not Happen."

He also left behind a remarkable musical archive with songs like "Min Zik Min" and "Lima A'eesh," in addition to his creativity in performing religious chants in the series "Al-Haramlek," before choosing to step back and retire, only for his name to shine again alongside the legendary success achieved by his son, the "Star of the Generation."