لف الحزن الوسط الفني المصري والعربي عقب رحيل الفنان المعتزل حسني شريف، والد النجم تامر حسني، بعد ساعات عصيبة قضاها داخل غرفة العناية المركزة في أحد مستشفيات القاهرة، مخلّفاً وراءه قصة إنسانية وفنية ملهمة ومحطات فارقة حبست أنفاس المحبين.

الرحيل المؤلم جاء بعد ساعات قليلة من موجة شائعات وتضارب أنباء اجتاحت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ اضطر رامي مسعد مدير أعمال تامر حسني للخروج ببيان صحفي عاجل ينفي فيه الشائعات المبكرة، موضحاً أن والد تامر حسني يخوض معركة صحية حرجة وسط يرابط فيها تامر إلى جواره لحظة بلحظة، قبل أن يسلم الأب الروح لبارئها بعد صراع طويل مع المرض.

كيف رد تامر حسني الدين لوالده؟

لعل الفصل الأحدث والأكثر إيلاماً في حياة الراحل هو ما كشفت عنه تفاصيل علاقتة بنجله، إذ انفصل حسني شريف عن أسرته عندما كان تامر في السابعة من عمره، ليتكفل الطفل الصغير وشقيقه بمواجهة الحياة الصعبة ورعاية والدتهما والعمل في مهن شاقة مبكراً.

ورغم سنوات الغربة الطويلة التي قضاها الأب في سوريا وابتعاده عن المشهد، رفض تامر حسني أن يحمل في قلبه سوى البر، حيث استعاد والده فور قدرته المالية وقدم له رعاية طبية وإنسانية شاملة، متكفلاً بكافة احتياجاته في سنوات مرضه وضعفه حتى رمقه الأخير، في نموذج إنساني لبر الأبناء بالوالدين.

من هو حسني شريف؟

الراحل حسني شريف عباس فرغلي لم يكن مجرد والد لنجم شباك، بل كان فناناً يمتلك خامة صوتية مميزة وبصمة حاضرة في سينما الستينيات والسبعينيات، حيث شارك في أعمال سينمائية شهيرة مثل «جدعان حارتنا»، و«كدابين الزفة»، و«الجوازة دي مش لازم تتم».

كما ترك أرشيفاً غنائياً لافتاً بأغنيات مثل «مين زيك مين» و«لماذا أعيش»، فضلاً عن إبداعه في أداء التواشيح الدينية بمسلسل «الحرملك»، قبل أن يفضل الابتعاد والاعتزال، ليعود اسمه للسطوع مجدداً بالتزامن مع النجاح الأسطوري الذي حققه نجله «نجم الجيل».

لم يكد يمر الوقت على فاجعة الرحيل، حتى خرج النجم تامر حسني عبر حسابه الرسمي على "إنستغرام" بكلمات تدمي القلوب ونعى والده الراحل بأسى بالغ، طالباً من ملايين المتابعين الدعاء له بالرحمة والمغفرة وقراءة الفاتحة على روحه. وعلى خلفية حالة الحداد والصدمة التي تعيشها الأسرة، أعلنت الجهات المنظمة لأعمال "نجم الجيل" عن تعليق كافة نشاطاته وارتباطاته الغنائية الحية، حيث تقرر رسمياً تأجيل حفل افتتاح مهرجان "يلا ساحل" بمدينة العلمين الجديدة، إلى جانب إرجاء حفله المرتقب ضمن فعاليات مهرجان جرش الدولي بالأردن، على أن يتم الكشف عن المواعيد الجديدة لاحقاً فور تجاوز هذه الظروف الاستثنائية العصيبة.