Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a written message from the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered to Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji during his reception today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh of the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom, Chang Hua.

During the reception, the relations between the two countries were reviewed, and regional and international topics were discussed.