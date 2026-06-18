The foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Turkey condemned in the strongest terms the continued and escalating violence of settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including the recent assaults on the Grand Mosque in the village of Jaljulia and the Al-Faruq Mosque in the village of Mazari al-Nubani north of Ramallah. They emphasized that these assaults constitute a clear violation of the sanctity of places of worship and religious sites, as well as international law, including international humanitarian law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The ministers reiterated their absolute rejection of these condemned assaults perpetrated by Israeli settlers, as well as the continuation of unilateral and illegal Israeli measures in the occupied Palestinian territory, which fuel instability, violence, and extremism, undermining international efforts aimed at achieving peace, holding Israel—the occupying power—responsible for these assaults.

They renewed their call for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities, to compel Israel to halt its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, to end its illegal practices, to stop settler violence, to hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable, and to ensure that they do not escape punishment.

The foreign ministers reaffirmed their steadfast solidarity with the Palestinian people and their unwavering support for fulfilling their legitimate and inalienable national rights, foremost among them the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. They reiterated their support for all efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, in accordance with international law, relevant United Nations resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.