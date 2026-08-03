عقب زلزال السويس.. رصد 5 توابع بلا خسائر ورفع درجة الاستعداد للقصوى

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale struck early today north of Suez, and residents of Greater Cairo and several Egyptian governorates felt it clearly for several seconds. The light aftershocks extended to be felt by residents of some neighboring countries such as Jordan, Palestine, and Lebanon.

The National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Egypt announced that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of ten kilometers and 38 kilometers north of the city of Suez. The institute confirmed that five minor aftershocks have been recorded so far, indicating that the tremor resulted from the movement of an active fault in the Gulf of Suez region.

Experts reassured citizens that Egypt is located outside the main earthquake belt, and that such moderate tremors are considered normal and occur sporadically due to regional tectonic activity.

On the ground, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that the health situation is completely stable and that no fatalities or injuries have been reported as a result of the earthquake. The Cairo governorate officially announced that there were no significant losses within the governorate. Meanwhile, the Egyptian Red Crescent's operations room received limited reports, including the collapse of a balcony in Suez and a partial collapse of an old building in the Rod El Farag area of Cairo; an engineering committee immediately went to inspect the building and ensure the safety of the residents.

As part of the government measures taken, the Minister of Health directed the activation of the health emergency plan and the connection of crisis rooms in the governorates with the new administrative capital, raising the state of readiness to the maximum level in hospitals, critical care units, and the ambulance service. Additionally, the relief teams of the Egyptian Red Crescent activated rapid deployment plans in the affected governorates and launched awareness campaigns urging citizens to avoid approaching old or cracked buildings for their safety.

For its part, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre warned of the possibility of aftershocks occurring in the coming hours, while the national institute confirmed that any potential aftershocks would be weak and not a cause for concern.