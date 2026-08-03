ضرب زلزال متوسط القوة بلغت شدته 5.6 درجة على مقياس (ريختر) -فجر اليوم- شمالي السويس، وشعر به سكان القاهرة الكبرى وعدة محافظات مصرية بشكل واضح لعدة ثوانٍ، كما امتدت ارتداداته الخفيفة ليشعر بها سكان بعض الدول المجاورة كالأردن وفلسطين ولبنان.
أعلن المعهد القومي للبحوث الفلكية والجيوفيزيقية في مصر أن مركز الهزة الأرضية وقع على عمق عشرة كيلومترات وعلى بعد 38 كيلومتراً (شمالي مدينة السويس) وأكد المعهد رصد خمسة توابع زلزالية بسيطة حتى الآن، مشيراً إلى أن الهزة نتجت عن تحرك صدع نشط في منطقة خليج السويس.
وطمأن الخبراء المواطنين بأن مصر تقع خارج حزام الزلازل الرئيسي، وأن مثل هذه الهزات متوسطة القوة تُعد طبيعية وتحدث بشكل متفرق نتيجة للنشاط التكتوني الإقليمي.

عقب زلزال السويس.. رصد 5 توابع بلا خسائر ورفع درجة الاستعداد للقصوى

على الصعيد الميداني، أكدت وزارة الصحة والسكان المصرية استقرار الوضع الصحي تماماً وعدم تسجيل أي وفيات أو إصابات بشرية جراء الزلزال، كما أعلنت محافظة القاهرة رسمياً خلو نطاق المحافظة من أي خسائر جسيمة. في حين تلقت غرفة عمليات الهلال الأحمر المصري بلاغات محدودة شملت سقوط شرفة منزل في السويس وانهياراً جزئياً في عقار قديم بمنطقة روض الفرج بالقاهرة؛ حيث توجهت لجنة هندسية على الفور لمعاينة المبنى وضمان سلامة السكان.
وفي إطار الإجراءات الحكومية المتخذة، وجّه وزير الصحة بتفعيل خطة الطوارئ الصحية وربط غرف الأزمات في المحافظات بالعاصمة الإدارية الجديدة مع رفع الاستعداد للدرجة القصوى في المستشفيات وأقسام الرعاية الحرجة ومرفق الإسعاف، كما فعّلت فرق الإغاثة التابعة للهلال الأحمر المصري خطط الانتشار السريع في المحافظات المتأثرة مع إطلاق حملات توعية تحث المواطنين على تجنب الاقتراب من المباني القديمة أو المتشققة حرصاً على سلامتهم.
من جهته، حذّر المركز الأوروبي المتوسطي لرصد الزلازل من احتمال وقوع هزات ارتدادية خلال الساعات المقبلة، بينما أكد المعهد القومي أن أي توابع محتملة ستكون ضعيفة ولا تدعو للقلق.