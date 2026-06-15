The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, witnessed, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Jazan Region Emirate and Jazan University; aimed at enhancing joint cooperation in the fields of education, training, consulting, leadership development, and human capital development, in support of the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The Emirate of Jazan was represented in the signing of the memorandum by the Deputy Emir, Walid bin Sultan Al-Sunaai, while Jazan University was represented by the University President, Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Aboraseen.

The memorandum aims to develop cooperation between the two sides in academic, training, and administrative fields of mutual interest, through the implementation of specialized training programs, exchange of experiences and knowledge, and organizing conferences, seminars, and workshops, in addition to supporting professional consulting, leadership development, and enhancing the efficiency of national cadres.

The memorandum includes providing cooperative training opportunities for male and female university students at the Jazan Region Emirate, from the graduate programs, diplomas, and training courses offered by the university according to the approved regulations, in addition to collaborating on implementing projects and research studies that contribute to serving the developmental priorities of the region.

This memorandum comes as an extension of the Jazan Region Emirate and Jazan University's commitment to enhancing institutional integration and unifying efforts to benefit from academic, research, and training capabilities, contributing to the development of human capacities and supporting sustainable development in the region.