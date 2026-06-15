شهد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين إمارة منطقة جازان وجامعة جازان؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مجالات التعليم والتدريب والاستشارات وتطوير القيادات وتنمية رأس المال البشري، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
ومثّل إمارة منطقة جازان في توقيع المذكرة وكيل الإمارة وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي، فيما مثّل جامعة جازان رئيس الجامعة الدكتور محمد بن حسن أبوراسين.
وتهدف المذكرة إلى تطوير التعاون بين الجانبين في المجالات الأكاديمية والتدريبية والإدارية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، من خلال تنفيذ برامج تدريبية متخصصة، وتبادل الخبرات والمعارف، وتنظيم المؤتمرات والندوات وورش العمل، إلى جانب دعم الاستشارات المهنية وتطوير القيادات ورفع كفاءة الكوادر الوطنية.
وتتضمن المذكرة إتاحة فرص التدريب التعاوني لطلاب وطالبات الجامعة لدى إمارة منطقة جازان، من برامج الدراسات العليا والدبلومات والدورات التدريبية التي تقدمها الجامعة وفق الضوابط المعتمدة، إضافة إلى التعاون في تنفيذ مشاريع ودراسات بحثية تسهم في خدمة الأولويات التنموية للمنطقة.
وتأتي هذه المذكرة امتداداً لحرص إمارة منطقة جازان وجامعة جازان على تعزيز التكامل المؤسسي وتوحيد الجهود للاستفادة من الإمكانات الأكاديمية والبحثية والتدريبية، بما يسهم في تطوير القدرات البشرية ودعم التنمية المستدامة في المنطقة.
مذكرة تفاهم بين إمارة وجامعة جازان لتأهيل الكفاءات
شهد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين إمارة منطقة جازان وجامعة جازان؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مجالات التعليم والتدريب والاستشارات وتطوير القيادات وتنمية رأس المال البشري، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, witnessed, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Jazan Region Emirate and Jazan University; aimed at enhancing joint cooperation in the fields of education, training, consulting, leadership development, and human capital development, in support of the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
The Emirate of Jazan was represented in the signing of the memorandum by the Deputy Emir, Walid bin Sultan Al-Sunaai, while Jazan University was represented by the University President, Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Aboraseen.
The memorandum aims to develop cooperation between the two sides in academic, training, and administrative fields of mutual interest, through the implementation of specialized training programs, exchange of experiences and knowledge, and organizing conferences, seminars, and workshops, in addition to supporting professional consulting, leadership development, and enhancing the efficiency of national cadres.
The memorandum includes providing cooperative training opportunities for male and female university students at the Jazan Region Emirate, from the graduate programs, diplomas, and training courses offered by the university according to the approved regulations, in addition to collaborating on implementing projects and research studies that contribute to serving the developmental priorities of the region.
This memorandum comes as an extension of the Jazan Region Emirate and Jazan University's commitment to enhancing institutional integration and unifying efforts to benefit from academic, research, and training capabilities, contributing to the development of human capacities and supporting sustainable development in the region.