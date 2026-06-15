شهد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين إمارة منطقة جازان وجامعة جازان؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مجالات التعليم والتدريب والاستشارات وتطوير القيادات وتنمية رأس المال البشري، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
ومثّل إمارة منطقة جازان في توقيع المذكرة وكيل الإمارة وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي، فيما مثّل جامعة جازان رئيس الجامعة الدكتور محمد بن حسن أبوراسين.
وتهدف المذكرة إلى تطوير التعاون بين الجانبين في المجالات الأكاديمية والتدريبية والإدارية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، من خلال تنفيذ برامج تدريبية متخصصة، وتبادل الخبرات والمعارف، وتنظيم المؤتمرات والندوات وورش العمل، إلى جانب دعم الاستشارات المهنية وتطوير القيادات ورفع كفاءة الكوادر الوطنية.
وتتضمن المذكرة إتاحة فرص التدريب التعاوني لطلاب وطالبات الجامعة لدى إمارة منطقة جازان، من برامج الدراسات العليا والدبلومات والدورات التدريبية التي تقدمها الجامعة وفق الضوابط المعتمدة، إضافة إلى التعاون في تنفيذ مشاريع ودراسات بحثية تسهم في خدمة الأولويات التنموية للمنطقة.
وتأتي هذه المذكرة امتداداً لحرص إمارة منطقة جازان وجامعة جازان على تعزيز التكامل المؤسسي وتوحيد الجهود للاستفادة من الإمكانات الأكاديمية والبحثية والتدريبية، بما يسهم في تطوير القدرات البشرية ودعم التنمية المستدامة في المنطقة.