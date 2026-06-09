أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً بوزير الخارجية وشؤون الكاريبي في جمهورية ترينيداد وتوباغو شون سوبرز.
وخلال الاتصال هنأ الوزير شون بمناسبة انتخاب جمهورية ترينيداد وتوباغو عضوًا غير دائم في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة للفترة 2027 - 2028، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون بين البلدين بما يسهم في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، كما بحثا عددًا من الموضوعات والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Caribbean Affairs of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Shawn Sobers.
During the call, Minister Shawn was congratulated on the occasion of Trinidad and Tobago's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2027 - 2028, expressing his hope to enhance coordination and cooperation between the two countries to contribute to achieving regional and international security and stability. They also discussed a number of topics and issues of mutual interest.