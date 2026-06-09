أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً بوزير الخارجية وشؤون الكاريبي في جمهورية ترينيداد وتوباغو شون سوبرز.

وخلال الاتصال هنأ الوزير شون بمناسبة انتخاب جمهورية ترينيداد وتوباغو عضوًا غير دائم في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة للفترة 2027 - 2028، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون بين البلدين بما يسهم في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، كما بحثا عددًا من الموضوعات والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.