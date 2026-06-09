Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Caribbean Affairs of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Shawn Sobers.

During the call, Minister Shawn was congratulated on the occasion of Trinidad and Tobago's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2027 - 2028, expressing his hope to enhance coordination and cooperation between the two countries to contribute to achieving regional and international security and stability. They also discussed a number of topics and issues of mutual interest.