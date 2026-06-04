His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz made a phone call today to his brother, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the call, the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation of the brutal Iranian attacks that targeted the territory of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain. He also confirmed the Kingdom's full support and solidarity with the sister Kingdom of Bahrain and its backing of the measures it takes to defend its security and stability.