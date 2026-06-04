أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، بأخيه ملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة.

وأكد ولي العهد خلال الاتصال إدانة المملكة واستنكارها للاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة التي استهدفت أراضي مملكة البحرين الشقيقة، كما أكد وقوف المملكة التام وتضامنها إلى جانب مملكة البحرين الشقيقة ومساندتها فيما تتخذه من إجراءات للدفاع عن أمنها واستقرارها.