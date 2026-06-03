Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a written message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Park Jin, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was received by the Undersecretary for Multilateral International Affairs and the General Supervisor of the Ministry's Agency for Economic and Development Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, during his reception today at the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, of the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Kingdom, Shin Chul Kang.

During the reception, they reviewed the joint cooperation between the two friendly countries and discussed regional and international issues.