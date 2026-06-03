تلقّى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، رسالة خطية، من وزير خارجية جمهورية كوريا جو هيون، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

تسلّم الرسالة وكيل الوزارة للشؤون الدولية المتعددة والمشرف العام على وكالة الوزارة لشؤون الاقتصاد والتنمية الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرسي، خلال استقباله، اليوم في ديوان الوزارة بالرياض، سفير جمهورية كوريا لدى المملكة شين شول كانغ.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض التعاون المشترك بين البلدين الصديقين، ومناقشة الموضوعات الإقليمية والدولية.