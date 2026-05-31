Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call from the President of the French Republic, President Emmanuel Macron.

During the call, they reviewed areas of mutual cooperation between the Kingdom and France and ways to support and enhance it in several fields.

They also discussed the developments in the region and the ongoing diplomatic efforts to enhance security and stability in the area, as well as what ensures the security and freedom of maritime navigation.

Additionally, several regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed during the call.