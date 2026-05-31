تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود اتصالًا هاتفيًا من رئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض مجالات التعاون المشترك بين المملكة وفرنسا وسبل دعمها وتعزيزها في عدد من المجالات.

كما جرى بحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة والجهود الدبلوماسية القائمة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة وما يحقق أمن وحرية الملاحة البحرية.

كما تم خلال الاتصال بحث عدد من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.