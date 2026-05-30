واصل المطبخ المركزي التابع لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية توزيع الوجبات الغذائية الساخنة في قطاع غزة، وذلك ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في القطاع.
ووزع المطبخ أمس الأول (25000) وجبة غذائية ساخنة على الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، استفاد منها (25000) فرد.
وتأتي تلك المساعدات في إطار الجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية، عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في مختلف الأزمات والمحن.
The central kitchen affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continued to distribute hot meals in the Gaza Strip, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the region.
Two days ago, the kitchen distributed (25,000) hot meals to the most vulnerable groups in central and southern Gaza, benefiting (25,000) individuals.
These aids come as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support the brotherly Palestinian people in various crises and hardships.