The central kitchen affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continued to distribute hot meals in the Gaza Strip, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the region.

Two days ago, the kitchen distributed (25,000) hot meals to the most vulnerable groups in central and southern Gaza, benefiting (25,000) individuals.

These aids come as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support the brotherly Palestinian people in various crises and hardships.