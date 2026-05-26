With reassurance and peace, the guests of الرحمن ascended yesterday (Tuesday) to the plain of Arafat, surrounded by the care of God and the full attention of the sectors concerned with Hajj. The process of ascent was completed on schedule without obstacles, thanks to the precise routes, organization, and prior plans prepared by the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. The slopes of the mountain were covered in white, prayers, and humility, while the security forces ensured all measures were in place to guarantee safe ascent, guidance, and assistance. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah urged the guests of الرحمن in Arafat to remain in their tents until four o'clock for their protection from the sun's rays.